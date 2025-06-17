We've seen Drew Barrymore go makeup-free on live TV, and Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce say "I love you," and now we've seen a haircut happen on live TV, too! That's right, Jenna Bush Hager used an episode of Today with Jenna & Friends to get the ultimate summer cut, with some help from episode co-host (and White Lotus star) Leslie Bibb and celeb hairstylist Chris McMillan.

Jenna Bush Hager committed to a fresh new look live on TV during 'Jenna & Friends' after gushing over Leslie Bibb’s bob on 'The White Lotus.' https://t.co/WMbU76WiOi pic.twitter.com/YlsePMNzc3 — E! News (@enews) June 17, 2025 "Bobs are like spring cleaning," Chris said on the show. "There's sometimes some bad damage, bad layers. It sort of evens it up." “You can slick it behind your ears, like do the tuck,” he tells Jenna, while praising her “really thick head of hair.” The hairstylist, who we can also thank for Jennifer Aniston's iconic "The Rachel" haircut on Friends, takes a client's face shape into account when chopping off their hair. "No bangs is always a really good idea," he says of Jenna's style. "So as long as you keep that front long, it's going to be awesome."

Today And Jenna does in fact looks awesome! The Today host showed up to the show this morning, June 17, with her sleek new bob and a bold red jumpsuit. The new look is so chic, and according to Chris McMillan, “modern and sexy.” And he would be right! This makes me want to break out might boldest and brightest colors for my summer wardrobe. I'm obsessed!

