Everyone's Favorite Jennifer Lopez Movies, Ranked From Best To Worst
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
On any given day you can probably find me watching at least two Jennifer Lopezmovies. Usually it's one rom-com and one action flick — I just love seeing her go from playing a hopeless romantic to playing a fierce woman who can fight her way out of a dire situation. Truly, get you a girl who can do both!
Since her body of work is so vast, I decided to rank them! Some of these are total classics that deserve nothing but praise, so here are Jennifer Lopez movies, ranked from best to worst — even though secretly...I love them all!
#1: "Selena"
Warner Bros.
I was born in 1991, so I was one of the many millennials who watched Jennifer Lopez literally become Selena, the Queen of Tejano music. I didn't know any better so I didn't realize there was a difference between the two until my mom pointed out that Jennifer Lopez was one of the 'Fly Girls' on In Living Color.
The point is, Selena opened my eyes to the world of Tejano music and how much Selena Quintanilla contributed to it. It's equally inspiring and heartbreaking, reducing me to puddles of tears every time I watch it.
#2: "The Wedding Planner"
Columbia Pictures
I was obsessed with planning my imaginary wedding as a little girl — so much that one of Barbie dolls had to get married every week. It's one of the reasons why The Wedding Planner is cemented in my heart as one of the best Jennifer Lopez movies I've seen.
It follows an actual wedding planner (Jennifer Lopez) and the hilarious events that follow when she meets a man she's immediately attracted to...only to end up planning his wedding to someone else. It's a movie that asks viewers, "What's the most important thing when choosing to marry someone," leaving my heart full of butterflies every time.
It also features Matthew McConaughey with his perfectly tanned skin and that southern drawl I can't get enough of — big win in my book!
#3: "Maid in Manhattan"
Columbia Pictures
Maid in Manhattan is another rom-com I can watch over and over. Jennifer Lopez plays a maid who catches the interest of senatorial candidate Christopher Marshall (Ralph Fiennes) as he mistakes her for a wealthy hotel guest. They're clearly interested in each other, but it initially feels like it's only because one of them is believed to be someone they're not.
It's probably not the best plot, but I loved the idea of how all our different paths can cross, no matter who we are, and eventually lead us to love.
#4: "Atlas"
Atlas/IMDB
This is one is the latest Jennifer Lopez movies I'm a fan of (thanks Netflix), and it's streaming right now!
Similar to how some people mistrust our growing reliance on A.I., Jennifer Lopez's character — Atlas Shepard — is revealed to have a deep-rooted aversion to them. It's only after she begins working with the very technology she disdains that viewers are able to learn the truth of what happened to her when she was a child.
I love that it shows what could possibly happen in the future and how all technology isn't horrific if used responsibly.
#5: "The Mother"
The Mother/IMDb
The Mother seriously gives me The Long Kiss Goodnight vibes, and I mean that in the best way possible. Jennifer Lopez's character finds herself working against the very men she helped broker a deal with. Realizing she's pregnant way too late, a terrible event eventually rips her daughter away so that her life can't be endangered. Although "The Mother" does get to see her daughter again, she's forced to come out of hiding to protect her.
It's an action-packed tear-jerker that'll make you glad your mom never had to deal with that!
#6: "Marry Me"
Universal Pictures
Jennifer Lopez plays a successful Latin celebrity who's known for her talent...and her many marriages that ended in divorce. Still, she refused to give up on love — and she even thought she found bliss with her fiancé Bastian. Unfortunately, she finds out he was unfaithful to her, and this prompts her to marry audience member Charlie Gilbert based on his "Marry Me" sign.
It was an impulsive decision that's clearly a ruse because she and Charlie don't really know each other, but they eventually begin to form a real bond. It ends on a 'happily ever after' note, so I think this makes it a cute rom-com that you and your besties can watch.
#7: "Second Act"
STX Entertainment
I personally love this movie because it shows how some people are passed up because they don't have certain credentials that look good at face-value. Though Jennifer Lopez's character Maya has gone above and beyond for the Value Shop store she works at, an executive tells her she can't be promoted due to her lack of a college degree.
Eventually her resume is doctored by her godson and she finds herself in a higher corporate role for a cosmetics brand. It's during this time that she meets the daughter she gave up for adoption, leading to a series of events of somewhat awkward events.
It's a cute movie, but it wasn't anything groundbreaking IMO.
#8: "This Is Me...Now: A Love Story"
Prime Video
To help promote her highly-anticipated album This Is Me...Now, Jennifer Lopez released a companion musical film via Amazon Prime. It tells the tale of two lovers who experience something similar to Romeo and Juliet, leaving the Artist (Jennifer Lopez) in a state of disarray.
Honestly, the concept was really good considering the fact so many of us find ourselves doing destructive things after our hearts have been broken. I just couldn't get into it the way I hoped to.
#9: "Hustlers"
Hustlers/IMDb
Jennifer Lopez's portrayal of the determined and aggressive Ramona is unlike any other role I'd seen her take on. It's almost like she disappeared into a character who only character about making sure her pockets were lined.
Though she starts off being a mentor to another stripper (Destiny), she becomes too eager to commit crimes that'll support their desires to have a lavish lifestyle.
I didn't mind watching it, thanks to my newfound interest in P-Valley, but I haven't watched it since it came out — unlike some of her other movies at the top of this list!
Lead image via Amy Sussman/Getty Images
