Um, Jesse Eisenberg Is Making A Musical...With Bernadette Peters & Halle Bailey?!

Jesse Eisenberg's been in the director's chair with movies like When You Finish Saving the World and A Real Pain under his belt, but he's just getting started. Next up is an A24 musical comedy that already has a promising cast. Maybe it's a sign of the times, but I think pop culture could use more poignant stories mixed with a dash of humor!

Who's in the cast for Jesse Eisenberg's musical comedy? Bernadette Peters Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Variety reports Jesse Eisenberg's musical comedy has an impressive cast so far. Here's the familiar faces we'll see: Julianne Moore

Paul Giamatti

Jesse Eisenberg

Bonnie Mulligan

Colton Ryan

Lilli Cooper

Maulik Pancholy

Halle Bailey

Havana Rose Liu

Bernadette Peters

What is the musical comedy about? Variety also revealed Julianne Moore's character will be a "shy woman who is unexpectedly cast in a community theater musical production, going to extremes as she loses herself in the role." I'm sensing Only Murders in the Building season 4 vibes with the exception of murder. Hopefully death isn't a major plot in the storyline?

Has filming started for it? Variety reports the musical comedy began filming this month!



What kind of music can we expect to hear? Amy Sussman/Getty Image, While the sound for Jesse Eisenberg's musical comedy is still a secret, we can expect to hear the filmmaker's "original music and lyrics" throughout it (via Variety). Music supervisor Steven Gizicki (La La Land), executive music producer Bill Sherman (In the Heights), and cinematographer Drew Daniels (Oscar-winning Anora) are also a part of the movie.

When will Jesse Eisenberg's musical comedy premiere in theaters? For now that news is TBD, but we'll let you know as soon we find out! Wouldn't it be nice if it premieres closer to fall?

