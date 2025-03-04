In the midst of award show season, everything points to Oscar Sunday. The show, which celebrates achievement in film, is my most-important night of the year and my friends and I go all out. Themed snacks, ballots, and very loud celebrations when our favorite stars and movies win. If you're still celebrating all the winners, keep reading to see where you can stream all the 2025 Best Picture nominees — and the other biggest movies of the year!

Here's where you can stream all the 2025 Oscar Best Picture nominees.

Anora — Stream on Hulu March 17, 2025 Neon When sex worker Anora and politician's son Vanya tie the knot so Vanya can get a green card and escape his father, their lives totally flip upside down — and not just because Vanya's family sets out to end the marriage. Anora stars Mikey Madison, Mark Eydelshteyn, Yura Borisov, Karren Karagulian, Vache Tovmasyan, and Aleksei Serebryakov.

Wicked — Stream on Peacock on March 21, 2025 Universal Pictures But this year's biggest musical is definitely Wicked. This alternative origin story for the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good follows the college roommates as they come of age in Oz, and learn the Wizard isn't all as he seems. I can't for Part 2 this year! Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, and Marissa Bode.

Nickel Boys — Stream On MGM+ Amazon MGM Studios Nickel Boys tells the story of Elwood and Turner, two African American young men surviving reform school in 1962 Jim Crow-era Florida. Nickel Boys stars Ethan Herisse, Brandon Wilson, Hamish Linklater, Fred Hechinger, Daveed Diggs, Jimmie Fails, and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor.

A Complete Unknown — Rent on Amazon Prime Searchlight Pictures The Best Picture nominee follows Bob Dylan as he gains recognition in the folk music world — then surprises everyone when he moves toward rock. See our interview with Oscar nominee Monica Barbaro! A Complete Unknown stars Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Edward Norton, Boyd Holbrook, Dan Fogler, Norbert Leo Butz, Eriko Hatsune, Big Bill Morganfield, Will Harrison, and Scoot McNairy.

I'm Still Here — Stream on Apple TV+ StudioCanal/Sony Pictures Releasing Eunice Paiva must keep her family together & fight for what's right when her husband disappears under the 1970 military dictatorship in Brazil. I'm Still Here stars Fernanda Torres, Selton Mello, and Fernanda Montenegro.

Dune: Part Two — Stream On Max Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Pictures This sequel opens after Paul has joined the Fremen, and after he escaped the murderous Harkonnen family. Now he's out to avenge his father — and come to terms with his destiny as a savior. Dune: Part Two stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Charlotte Rampling, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Lea Seydoux, and Christopher Walken.

Emilia Pérez — Stream On Netflix Netflix In this musical thriller, Cartel leader Emilia enlists the help of Rita, a lawyer, to help her retire from a life of crime and live out her truth. Emilia Pérez stars Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez, Adriana Paz, and Edgar Ramírez.

The Substance — Stream On MUBI MUBI Elisabeth Sparkle gets fired from her own fitness TV show after she turns 50. But she seems to find a solution when she acquires The Substance...and creates a younger version of herself. The absolutely crazy thriller was one of the buzziest movies of the year — and won Demi Moore her first Golden Globe! The Substance stars Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley, and Dennis Quaid.

Conclave — Stream On Peacock Focus Features This movie takes place during a conclave to choose the next pope, and is totally unprepared for the scandals he uncovers along the way. Conclave stars Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Sergio Castellitto, and Isabella Rossellini.

The Brutalist — Rent on Amazon Prime A24 In the 4-hour The Brutalist, Adrien Brody's László Tóth is a Hungarian-Jewish Holocaust survivor who moves to America and works to achieve the American Dream. The Brutalist stars Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce, Joe Alwyn, Raffey Cassidy, Stacy Martin, Emma Laird, Isaach de Bankolé, and Alessandro Nivola.

A Real Pain — Stream on Hulu Searchlight Pictures Two Jewish American cousins reconnect and embark on a Holocaust tour in Poland after the death of their grandmother. This was one of my favorite movies of the year and I couldn't recommend it more! A Real Pain stars Jesse Eisenberg, Kieran Culkin, Will Sharpe, Jennifer Grey, Kurt Egyiawan, Liza Sadovy, and Daniel Oreskes.

The Wild Robot — Stream on Peacock Universal Pictures Robot Roz crashes on a deserted island and quickly adopts an orphaned gosling, teaching him to fly and prepping him for the annual migration. Prepare to cry, like, a lot!! Check out our interview with Lupita Nyong'o to see what movie makes her cry. The Wild Robot stars Lupita Nyong'o, Pedro Pascal, Kit Connor, Catherine O'Hara, Bill Nighy, Stephanie Hsu, and Mark Hamill.

Alien: Romulus — Stream On Hulu 20th Century Studios A group of young space colonizers are tasked with exploring an abandoned space station and must confront the most terrifying life form in the universe. Alien: Romulus stars Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu.

Twisters — Stream on Peacock Universal Pictures Twisters follows former storm chaser Kate. When she's roped back into chasing by her friend Javi, Kate meets social media star Tyler, and comes face-to-face with the biggest storms ever. Twisters stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, Brandon Perea, Anthony Ramos, Maura Tierney, Sasha Lane, Harry Hadden-Paton, David Corenswet, Daryl McCormack, Tunde Adebimpe, Katy O’Brian, Nik Dodani, Kiernan Shipka, and Paul Scheer.

Challengers — Stream On Prime Video Amazon MGM Studios In Challengers, former tennis star Tashi coaches her husband Art, but her job gets way more complicated when he ends up in a match against his former best friend (and her ex) Patrick. Challengers stars Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O'Connor.

Inside Out 2 — Stream On Disney+ Walt Disney Studios Riley's becoming a teenager in Inside Out 2, which means Joy, Sadness, Anger, Envy, Fear, and Disgust have to make way for new emotions like Anxiety and Envy. What could go wrong? Inside Out 2 stars Liza Lapira, Tony Hale, Ayo Edebiri, Maya Hawke, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Paul Walter Hauser, Amy Poehler, Lewis Black, Phyllis Smith, Kensington Tallman, Lilimar, Diane Lane, and Kyle MacLachlan.

Deadpool & Wolverine — Stream On Disney+ Marvel Studios Deadpool teams up with the one and only Wolverine (well, after meeting dozens throughout the multiverse) after learning the TVA plans on destroying his timeline and his loved ones. Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin, Stefan Kapičić, Brianna Hildebrand, Shioli Kutsuna, Owen Wilson, Matthew Macfadyen, Emma Corrin, Jennifer Garner, Chris Evans, Wesley Snipes, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively, and Dafne Keen.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice — Stream On Max Warner Bros. Pictures Lydia Deetz and her daughter Astrid return to Winter River after a family tragedy, and wind up enlisting Beetlejuice's help (if you can even call it that) after Astrid opens a portal to the afterlife. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice stars Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder, Michael Keaton, Willem Dafoe, and Justin Theroux.

Gladiator 2 — Stream on Paramount+ Aidan Monaghan/Paramount Pictures After the death of his wife, Lucius becomes a gladiator with a mission: take revenge on the general responsible for her death. Gladiator 2 stars Paul Mescal, Connie Nielsen, Fred Hechinger, Joseph Quinn, Pedro Pascal, and Denzel Washington.

Diamonds Are Forever — Rent on Amazon Prime United Artists Okay, this James Bond movie wasn't technically nominated at the Oscars, but after Margaret Qualley, Raye, Doja Cat, and Lisa's amazing tribute I had to include it! In the movie, 007 breaks into a diamond-smuggling ring in Las Vegas — and comes face-to-face with a beautiful stranger who could turn out to be a double agent. Diamonds Are Forever stars Sean Connery, Jill St. John, Charles Gray, Lana Wood, Jimmy Dean, and Bruce Cabot.

This post has been updated.