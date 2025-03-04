Your March Horoscope is here...

Flattering Spring Trends Plus-Size
Style Trends & Inspo

The 6 “Most Flattering” Plus-Size Spring Trends For 2025

crazy rich asians tv show on max
Entertainment

Jon M. Chu Just Gave Us The Best 'Crazy Rich Asians' Update

Hidden Gems At Target Under $15
Style & Shopping

15 Under-$15 Hidden Gems At Target You Can’t Pass Up This Month

paradise ending explained
Entertainment

'Paradise' Ended On A Startling Note (And We Need More!)

materialists release date
Entertainment

OMG, Dakota Johnson's New Rom-Com Is Finally Coming This Summer

Starbucks Spring Cups
Food News & Menu Updates

Starbucks’ Spring Cups Are Officially Here – See The 15 “Cutest” Designs!

Starbucks Spring Menu 2025
Food News & Menu Updates

Starbucks’ Spring Menu Is Officially Here – With All Things Cherry, Lavender, & Ube!

mbb at the brit awards millie bobby brown claps back at body shamers
Celebrity News

Millie Bobby Brown Claps Back At "Disturbing" Body Shamers

daylight saving time facts
Self Care

12 "Wacky" Daylight Saving Facts (& How to Make the Transition Easier)

ayo edebiri and jeremy allen white in the bear season 4
Entertainment

You Probably Just Missed The First Clip Of 'The Bear' Season 4

most embarrassing stories
Lifestyle

8 Women Share Their Most Cringey Stories That Are Wildly Relatable

katy perry and orlando bloom
Celebrity News

Katy Perry's Literally Going To Outer Space — Here's What Orlando Bloom Thinks

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner
Celebrity News

Apparently Jennifer Garner Makes Ben Affleck “Laugh Like No One Else Can”

​Amazon Spring Fashion Under $15
Style Trends & Inspo

20 “Adorable” Under-$15 Fashion Finds From Amazon

brandon sklenar it ends with us
Celebrity News

Brandon Sklenar Had The Perfect Response To ANOTHER 'It Ends With Us' Question

The perfect weekend watch!

Where To Stream Every Best Picture Nominee From The 2025 Oscars

2025 oscars movies
Universal Pictures
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Mar 04, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!


Follow:

In the midst of award show season, everything points to Oscar Sunday. The show, which celebrates achievement in film, is my most-important night of the year and my friends and I go all out. Themed snacks, ballots, and very loud celebrations when our favorite stars and movies win. If you're still celebrating all the winners, keep reading to see where you can stream all the 2025 Best Picture nominees — and the other biggest movies of the year!

Here's where you can stream all the 2025 Oscar Best Picture nominees.

Anora — Stream on Hulu March 17, 2025

anora romance movie

Neon

When sex worker Anora and politician's son Vanya tie the knot so Vanya can get a green card and escape his father, their lives totally flip upside down — and not just because Vanya's family sets out to end the marriage.

Anora stars Mikey Madison, Mark Eydelshteyn, Yura Borisov, Karren Karagulian, Vache Tovmasyan, and Aleksei Serebryakov.

Wicked — Stream on Peacock on March 21, 2025

ariana grande and cynthia erivo wicked movie

Universal Pictures

But this year's biggest musical is definitely Wicked. This alternative origin story for the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good follows the college roommates as they come of age in Oz, and learn the Wizard isn't all as he seems. I can't for Part 2 this year!

Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, and Marissa Bode.

Nickel Boys — Stream On MGM+

nickel boys oscar best picture nominee

Amazon MGM Studios

Nickel Boys tells the story of Elwood and Turner, two African American young men surviving reform school in 1962 Jim Crow-era Florida.

Nickel Boys stars Ethan Herisse, Brandon Wilson, Hamish Linklater, Fred Hechinger, Daveed Diggs, Jimmie Fails, and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor.

A Complete Unknown — Rent on Amazon Prime

a complete unknown

Searchlight Pictures

The Best Picture nominee follows Bob Dylan as he gains recognition in the folk music world — then surprises everyone when he moves toward rock. See our interview with Oscar nominee Monica Barbaro!

A Complete Unknown stars Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Edward Norton, Boyd Holbrook, Dan Fogler, Norbert Leo Butz, Eriko Hatsune, Big Bill Morganfield, Will Harrison, and Scoot McNairy.

I'm Still Here — Stream on Apple TV+

i'm still here oscars movies

StudioCanal/Sony Pictures Releasing

Eunice Paiva must keep her family together & fight for what's right when her husband disappears under the 1970 military dictatorship in Brazil.

I'm Still Here stars Fernanda Torres, Selton Mello, and Fernanda Montenegro.

Dune: Part Two — Stream On Max

dune 2 zendaya timothee chalamet

Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Pictures

This sequel opens after Paul has joined the Fremen, and after he escaped the murderous Harkonnen family. Now he's out to avenge his father — and come to terms with his destiny as a savior.

Dune: Part Two stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Charlotte Rampling, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Lea Seydoux, and Christopher Walken.

Emilia Pérez — Stream On Netflix

selena gomez emilia perez

Netflix

In this musical thriller, Cartel leader Emilia enlists the help of Rita, a lawyer, to help her retire from a life of crime and live out her truth.

Emilia Pérez stars Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez, Adriana Paz, and Edgar Ramírez.

The Substance — Stream On MUBI

the substance

MUBI

Elisabeth Sparkle gets fired from her own fitness TV show after she turns 50. But she seems to find a solution when she acquires The Substance...and creates a younger version of herself. The absolutely crazy thriller was one of the buzziest movies of the year — and won Demi Moore her first Golden Globe!

The Substance stars Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley, and Dennis Quaid.

Conclave — Stream On Peacock

conclave

Focus Features

This movie takes place during a conclave to choose the next pope, and is totally unprepared for the scandals he uncovers along the way.

Conclave stars Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Sergio Castellitto, and Isabella Rossellini.

The Brutalist — Rent on Amazon Prime

the brutalist

A24

In the 4-hour The Brutalist, Adrien Brody's László Tóth is a Hungarian-Jewish Holocaust survivor who moves to America and works to achieve the American Dream.

The Brutalist stars Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce, Joe Alwyn, Raffey Cassidy, Stacy Martin, Emma Laird, Isaach de Bankolé, and Alessandro Nivola.

A Real Pain — Stream on Hulu

a real pain

Searchlight Pictures

Two Jewish American cousins reconnect and embark on a Holocaust tour in Poland after the death of their grandmother. This was one of my favorite movies of the year and I couldn't recommend it more!

A Real Pain stars Jesse Eisenberg, Kieran Culkin, Will Sharpe, Jennifer Grey, Kurt Egyiawan, Liza Sadovy, and Daniel Oreskes.

The Wild Robot — Stream on Peacock

the wild robot

Universal Pictures

Robot Roz crashes on a deserted island and quickly adopts an orphaned gosling, teaching him to fly and prepping him for the annual migration. Prepare to cry, like, a lot!! Check out our interview with Lupita Nyong'o to see what movie makes her cry.

The Wild Robot stars Lupita Nyong'o, Pedro Pascal, Kit Connor, Catherine O'Hara, Bill Nighy, Stephanie Hsu, and Mark Hamill.

Alien: Romulus — Stream On Hulu

alien romulus

20th Century Studios

A group of young space colonizers are tasked with exploring an abandoned space station and must confront the most terrifying life form in the universe.

Alien: Romulus stars Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu.

Twisters — Stream on Peacock

twisters

Universal Pictures

Twisters follows former storm chaser Kate. When she's roped back into chasing by her friend Javi, Kate meets social media star Tyler, and comes face-to-face with the biggest storms ever.

Twisters stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, Brandon Perea, Anthony Ramos, Maura Tierney, Sasha Lane, Harry Hadden-Paton, David Corenswet, Daryl McCormack, Tunde Adebimpe, Katy O’Brian, Nik Dodani, Kiernan Shipka, and Paul Scheer.

Challengers — Stream On Prime Video

challengers movie with zendaya josh o'connor and mike faist

Amazon MGM Studios

In Challengers, former tennis star Tashi coaches her husband Art, but her job gets way more complicated when he ends up in a match against his former best friend (and her ex) Patrick.

Challengers stars Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O'Connor.

Inside Out 2 — Stream On Disney+

inside out 2 emotions

Walt Disney Studios

Riley's becoming a teenager in Inside Out 2, which means Joy, Sadness, Anger, Envy, Fear, and Disgust have to make way for new emotions like Anxiety and Envy. What could go wrong?

Inside Out 2 stars Liza Lapira, Tony Hale, Ayo Edebiri, Maya Hawke, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Paul Walter Hauser, Amy Poehler, Lewis Black, Phyllis Smith, Kensington Tallman, Lilimar, Diane Lane, and Kyle MacLachlan.

Deadpool & Wolverine — Stream On Disney+

deadpool 3

Marvel Studios

Deadpool teams up with the one and only Wolverine (well, after meeting dozens throughout the multiverse) after learning the TVA plans on destroying his timeline and his loved ones.

Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin, Stefan Kapičić, Brianna Hildebrand, Shioli Kutsuna, Owen Wilson, Matthew Macfadyen, Emma Corrin, Jennifer Garner, Chris Evans, Wesley Snipes, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively, and Dafne Keen.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice  — Stream On Max

beetlejuice 2 2024 movie

Warner Bros. Pictures

Lydia Deetz and her daughter Astrid return to Winter River after a family tragedy, and wind up enlisting Beetlejuice's help (if you can even call it that) after Astrid opens a portal to the afterlife.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice stars Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder, Michael Keaton, Willem Dafoe, and Justin Theroux.

Gladiator 2 — Stream on Paramount+

gladiator 2

Aidan Monaghan/Paramount Pictures

After the death of his wife, Lucius becomes a gladiator with a mission: take revenge on the general responsible for her death.

Gladiator 2 stars Paul Mescal, Connie Nielsen, Fred Hechinger, Joseph Quinn, Pedro Pascal, and Denzel Washington.

Diamonds Are Forever — Rent on Amazon Prime

diamonds are forever

United Artists

Okay, this James Bond movie wasn't technically nominated at the Oscars, but after Margaret Qualley, Raye, Doja Cat, and Lisa's amazing tribute I had to include it! In the movie, 007 breaks into a diamond-smuggling ring in Las Vegas — and comes face-to-face with a beautiful stranger who could turn out to be a double agent.

Diamonds Are Forever stars Sean Connery, Jill St. John, Charles Gray, Lana Wood, Jimmy Dean, and Bruce Cabot.

Check out Emma Stone & Margaret Qualley's Adorable BFF Oscars Moment and check out 25 New TV Shows You NEED To Watch In 2025!

This post has been updated.

pop cultureentertainmentoscars

