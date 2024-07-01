Win Almost $4,000 Worth Of Prizes With Our Jolly All July Giveaway!
Haley Sprankle is B+C's Content Editor, leading coverage across pop culture, beauty, style, home, and beyond. You can find her previous work at WIRED, Wirecutter, and VH1. Outside of work, she's probably drinking a dirty martini, walking her french bulldogs, or quoting School of Rock somewhere.
It may be summer, but we can't help missing the most wonderful time of the year right now — Christmas! The holidays are our favorite time to get together with friends and family, indulge in our favorite treats, and make our space shine for the season. While we can't speed up time, we can bring you a little holiday joy this July! We teamed up with Balsam Hill, Saint Jane Beauty, Surgarfina, Solawave, Cariloha, Kencko, Minkycouture, Better Homes and Gardens, Purewow, and Note To Self for the Jolly All July Giveaway!
Signing up for super fun sweepstakes earns you the chance to win almost $4,000 in prizes, from holiday home decor to skincare favorites! The giveaway ends on July 31, so be sure to enter for your shot to win ASAP!
Want to know more? Here's what you can expect to win from this $3,801 prize!
Balsam Hill
6' Nordmann Fir Tree from Balsam Hill (ARV $899)
Not all fake Christmas trees are created equally, and this option from Balsam Hill is top tier. According to the brand, the trees are modeled after Nordmann Firs in Europe, with their slight curve and darker green color. This attention to detail makes sure you get all the classic Christmas tree look without all the classic Christmas tree hassle — no watering, or needle vacuuming necessary.
Saint Jane Skincare
Saint Jane Skincare Collection (ARV $622)
No matter the time of year, skincare is incredibly important! These serums, creams, and other stunning Saint Jane products are perfect for refreshing your skin and keeping it healthy. Whether you need vitamin C for some added brightness, retinol for some smoothing, or hyaluronic acid for hydration, there's a product here to revitalize your skincare routine!
20 Piece Candy Trunk (ARV $225) + 2024 Holiday Advent Calendar (ARV $55) + $250 Gift Card from Sugarfina
Nothing says the holiday season like sweet treats, and these delicious candies from Sugarfina are perfect for ringing in that vibe this July! You can taste all the different flavors with the candy trunk, or you can double down on your favorite with the $250 gift card! Regardless, I know that sweet tooth is calling as we speak...
Solawave
$450 Gift Card to Solawave
Like I said before, skincare is essential all year long, and the Solawave 4-in-1 Skincare Wand is a great way to promote healthier skin. The four therapies included in this tiny little product — red light, microcurrent, warmth, and vibrations — combine to firm up your skin and promote collagen production! Plus, Solawave has products you can pair with the wand round out your routine!
Cariloha
$450 Gift Card to Cariloha
Comfort is absolutely key when it comes to the holiday season! Luckily, Cariloha has plenty of cushy, comfy options for you to snuggle up in! Choose from bedding, towels, robes, sleepwear, basics, and even mattresses!
kencko
$450 of kencko Online Store Credit
Okay, so if you're thinking smoothies don't scream Christmas, think again! How many times have you binged starches and cheeses and all the holiday goodies, wishing you had something fresh and fruity to break it all up? I know I have, and kencko has plenty of delish options for you!
Minky Couture
$400 Gift Card to Minky Couture
Finally, wrap yourself up in a luxurious blanket or robe from Minky Couture! Their products are incredibly soft and sumptuous, coming in plenty of different colors and patterns! I can already picture myself cozying up with a cup of tea, a good book, and a holiday playlist in one of these.
Sign up for a chance to win these amazing, high-value holiday prizes here!
Header image by Balsam Hill
