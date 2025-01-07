Blake Lively's Team Just Responded To Justin Baldoni's Lawyer Calling Her Claims "Outrageous"
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
It Ends With Us might have premiered in August 2024, but Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's behind the scenes conflict continues to unfold in the new year. What started out as rumored drama escalated into legal issues when Blake filed a lawsuit against Justin on December 20, claiming his behavior on set was “disturbing" and “unprofessional," adding "improvised gratuitous sexual content" after the actress had already signed onto the film — all in all facilitating a "hostile work environment."
Here's why Justin Baldoni's lawyer called the claims "outrageous" — and what Blake Lively's team had to say.
Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni's conflict is reportedly more than a "feud."
After Blake filed the suit, and the New York Times published messages between Justin Baldoni and his team, reporting they were behind a smear campaign against the actress, Justin responded with his own $250 million lawsuit against the NYT. Justin's lawyer Bryan Freedman told People the claims are "false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt."
But on January 6, Blake's legal team came back with another statement, holding firm that "this is not a ‘feud’ arising from ‘creative differences’ or a ‘he said/she said’ situation,” they said in a statement to People.
“As alleged in Ms. Lively’s complaint, and as we will prove in litigation, Wayfarer [Studios] and its associates engaged in unlawful, retaliatory astroturfing against Ms. Lively for simply trying to protect herself and others on a film set. And their response to the lawsuit has been to launch more attacks against Ms. Lively since her filing.”
“Sexual harassment and retaliation are illegal in every workplace and in every industry," the team wrote. “A classic tactic to distract from allegations of this type of misconduct is to ‘blame the victim’ by suggesting that they invited the conduct, brought it on themselves, misunderstood the intentions, or even lied. Another classic tactic is to reverse the victim and offender, and suggest that the offender is actually the victim. These concepts normalize and trivialize allegations of serious misconduct."
“Most importantly, media statements are not a defense to Ms. Lively’s legal claims," the statement continues. "We will continue to prosecute her claims in federal court, where the rule of law determines who prevails, not hyperbole and threats."
And their costars are speaking out.
Both Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have found support from previous costars. Amber Tamblyn, America Ferrera, and Alexis Bledel, who starred with Blake in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, released a statement in which they "stand with her in solidarity as she fights back against the reported campaign waged to destroy her reputation."
"Throughout the filming of It Ends With Us, we saw her summon the courage to ask for a safe workplace for herself and colleagues on set, and we are appalled to read the evidence of a premeditated and vindictive effort that ensued to discredit her voice," the statement reads. "Most upsetting is the unabashed exploitation of domestic violence survivors' stories to silence a woman who asked for safety. The hypocrisy is astounding."
They continue that, "We are struck by the reality that even if a woman is as strong, celebrated, and resourced as our friend Blake, she can still face forceful retaliation for daring to ask for a safe work environment. We are inspired by our sister's courage to stand up for herself and others."
Brandon Sklenar, who stars in It Ends With Us as Atlas, also supported Blake, linking to the NYT story on Instagram with a heart emoji. "For the love of god read this," he said.
Meanwhile, Justin's Jane the Virgin costar Gina Rodriguez told People in September that "sweet, sweet soul" Justin is "my brother forever. Forever and ever."
Stay tuned for the latest It Ends With Us (and Justin Baldoni & Blake Lively) news.
