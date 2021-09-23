Give Your Space a Glow-Up With These 4 Interior Design Trends
When was the last time you refreshed your living space with a new style or wall color? Trends come and go quickly, so if it's been a few years, chances are it's time for a spruce up. Some of the decor styles and prints everyone was *obsessed* with five years ago are starting to look a little behind-the-times (we're looking at you, chevron!), and just like with fashion trends, new popular design styles are always around the corner. Ready to make an update? Modsy recently shared the up-and-coming interior design trends that will keep your pad looking youthful and stylish.
Out With Farmhouse Style, In With Cottagecore
Photo via Modsy
Remember when everyone started whitewashing wood planks and writing inspirational phrases about love and laughter everywhere? Or when everyone just *had* to install a farmhouse sink in their kitchen? Farmhouse style used to feel elevated, but these days, it needs a couple of updates to keep it looking fresh. Instead of the 2015 farmhouse style, get your country-inspired kicks by adding in cottagecore elements. White walls, natural wood tones, vintage floral-print pillows, and fresh flowers create a simple, lived-in feel.
All the '80s Decor
Photo via Modsy
The '80s are officially vintage now (sorry, Millennials born pre-1990). But that's actually a good thing, because the decade has SO MUCH aesthetic inspiration to offer. To take your living space into the latest frontier of design, add in elements like curved sculptural pieces, a dramatic color scheme, and faux-midcentury furniture that feels clean and slightly futuristic, just like the '80s.
Photo via Modsy
Updated Traditionalism
Photo via Modsy
Today's traditional design aesthetic pulls from a variety of time periods, which is exactly what keeps it looking modern and on-trend. Midcentury, Cali-style, and vintage elements come together beautifully when they're eclectically mixed with woven textures, fluffy rugs and fabric, and a neutral color palette. Tall windows with regal drapes don't look stuffy in a light linen or cream color, nor do beige walls look dated when paired with patterned pillows and a faux fur rug for extra drama.
Regency-Era Details
Regencycore, just like cottagecore and goblincore, harkens back to more romantic times. Bolstered in popularity by shows like Bridgerton, the Regency period style can be made modern when it plays the role of inspiration, rather than focal point. Add pops of upscale vintage design with ornate shapes on carpets, pillows, and lighting fixtures, then solidify the look with a pastel color palette and soft linens. Bonus points if you can sprinkle in some midcentury furniture to keep the entire room looking distinctly modern.
Photo via Modsy
Which of these interior design trends is your favorite? Tweet us at @BritandCo and let us know!
