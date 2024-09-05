8 Unanswered ‘Gilmore Girls’ Questions We Can’t Stop Thinking About
Gilmore Girls might have a few plot holes, but suspending your disbelief while you rewatch the series is part of its charm. Is it possible for Kirk to have had 15,000 jobs? What does the layout of Lorelai's house look like? What was that final look from Jess in A Year in the Life? If you've been mulling over these (and potentially more) q's, you're not alone. Here are some of the craziest unanswered questions Gilmore Girls left us with — and that we simply cannot ignore anymore.
Is Rory definitely carrying Logan's baby?
Warner Bros. Television/YouTube
We never officially find out who the father of Rory's baby is, but if you ask me, it's pretty obvious that it's Logan. Not only would this serve as a parallel to Lorelai's relationship with Christopher, but costume supervisor Valerie Campbell revealed it was always supposed to be Logan.
"If it was [Rory's hookup with] the Wookie, she would definitely be showing and we never gave her a pregnancy belly," Campbell says in a since-deleted TikTok. "That is very, very important. We never gave her one, we were never instructed to give her one. It is definitely not the Wookiee."
"The only obvious choice is – you guessed it – Logan. And Amy [Sherman-Palladino] herself said, 'Why are people even questioning who the father is?' It's because it was supposed to be very, very, very, very, very obvious."
What did THAT look from Jess mean?
Netflix/YouTube
How did Lorelai & Rory never meet the Huntzbergers?
Warner Bros. Television/YouTube
One Reddit user points out how strange it is that Rory never meets Logan until college, considering the Huntzbergers are supposedly invited to Emily & Richard's Christmas party every year.
"I tend to think that Lorelai makes the briefest appearance possible at these parties," a second user responds, while a third adds, "Yes I’ve brought this up before. Logan and Rory would have met as children."
A childhood friendship would have made Logan and Rory's relationship so much sweeter, and made their college banter much more entertaining.
What is the layout of Rory and Lorelai's house?
Warner Bros. Television/YouTube
Viewers will never be able to fully understand the way their favorite TV show homes work. How can Friends' Monica and Rachel afford that huge apartment? How do two staircases in Full House lead to the same area? We know Lorelai's bedroom is upstairs, and Rory's bedroom, the kitchen, and the living room are downstairs, but we don't see much more than that.
"I know it’s a TV show and the interior sets are separate from the exterior shots of the house but it sometimes feels like they didn’t even TRY to make the house make sense," a Reddit user says.
What happened to all of Lorelai's exes?
Warner Bros. Television/YouTube
The real Gilmore Girls OTP is Luke and Lorelai but I can't help but wonder what happened to characters like Jason and Max. After Jason and Lorelai breakup (and Jason sues Richard), Jason shows up to the Dragonfly Inn in an attempt to reconcile with Lorelai. He ends up disappearing for good, while Max's last appearance is when he works with Lorelai on the Chilton graduation party committee.
Those are two cameos I'd LOVE to see in AYITL season two.
Where did Madeline and Louise go?
Warner Bros. Television/YouTube
Madeline and Louise are two of my favorite Gilmore Girls characters just because of how much personality they bring to the show, and the fact that they're so different from Paris and Rory. And while we see Paris and Rory as adults, the last time we see Madeline and Louise is during spring break in GG season 4.
I'm imagining both girls entered the fashion industry or the fashion magazine industry, and could totally be living it up in New York City.
What are all of the ways to escape from the Gilmore house?
Warner Bros. Television/YouTube
We know Lorelai loved to crawl out the windows of her parents' house growing up, but given how old the house is, there has to be a variety of ways to sneak out. I'm thinking secret passages, back doors, and lots of crawlspaces.
Does Rory become a successful author?
Warner Bros. Television/YouTube
The idea of Rory turning her life story with Lorelai (and the general plot of Gilmore Girls) into a book? Absolutely genius. Seeing how much creativity and emotion Rory pours into all her writing, I can only imagine that her manuscript has the same vivacious energy that she does. Hopefully if we ever get A Year in the Life season 2, we'll find out that Rory became a best selling author!
