These Kentucky Derby Cocktails Will Send You Off To The Races
Saturday, May 6 marks this year's Kentucky Derby, and there's no better way to prep for the races with a refreshing drink. Bourbon is the ultimate addition to your cocktails, but we've also got some other ideas as well! Keep yourself and your guests entertained with Derby-themed cocktails like the ones below – and get ready to gather 'round at Churchill Downs.
Woodford Reserve Mint Julep
Image via Woodford Reserve
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Woodford Reserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey
- ½ oz Woodford Reserve Mint Julep Cocktail Syrup
- 3 fresh mint leaves
- Crushed Ice
- Express the essential oils in the mint by rubbing them inside a julep cup or a rocks glass. To the same glass, add simple syrup, bourbon, and crushed ice. Stir.
- Garnish with more crushed ice, a sprig of fresh mint, and dust with powdered sugar, if desired.
Garden Cherry Bourbon Smash
Image via Half Baked Harvest
Cherries truly shine in the summertime, so what better way to enjoy them than in this fruity and fizzy cocktail? Ginger beer adds an element of spice and punch to this cocktail, fit for the Derby. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Sweet Strawberry Green Tea Spritzer
Image via No Eggs Or Ham
Iced tea pairs sweetly with summer – this refreshing cocktail recipe has every flavor you could want from a rejuvenating drink. From fresh fruit to sparkling sips, you'll want to fill up your Kentucky Derby glass with this immediately. (via No Eggs Or Ham)
The Summer's Smooovest
Image via White Claw
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz White Claw Premium Vodka
- 1/2 oz sugar syrup (If you don’t have sugar syrup, you can use 2 teaspoons of sugar added before you muddle the watermelon.)
- 1 large chunk of watermelon
- Pinch of chipotle seasoning
Instructions:
- Add watermelon and chipotle to shaker, muddle, then add other ingredients.
- Add ice and shake well.
- Double strain into a coupe or martini glass.
- Garnish with a watermelon wedge covered in chipotle seasoning.
Vodka Orange Cocktail (Screwdriver)
Image via Give Recipe
Orange juice provides a light, fruity flavor above punchy vodka for an entertaining cocktail. Make a big batch to serve to your fellow Derby-goers! (via Give Recipe)
Woodford Reserve Spire
Image via Woodford Reserve
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz. Woodford Reserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey
- 2 oz. lemonade
- 1 oz. cranberry juice
- Add ingredients to mixing glass and stir. Pour over ice. Garnish with a lemon twist.
Easy Rosé Spritzer
Image via Salt & Lavender
Give your rosé a quick refresh by adding crisp club soda and lemon. Each swig sends you further into summertime fun! (via Salt & Lavender)
Salty Dog Cocktail
Image via The Endless Meal
Grapefruit gets incorporated with gin (or vodka!) to form a truly impeccable cocktail to sip while watching the Kentucky Derby. (via The Endless Meal)
Kombucha Radler
Image via Live Eat Learn
You won't want to miss sipping this easy libation – just combine your ideal ratio of beer to kombucha, garnish with lemon, and you've got yourself an unforgettable drink. (via Live Eat Learn)
The Falcon
Image via White Claw
Ingredients:
- 1 oz White Claw Premium Vodka
- 1/2 oz orange bitters apéritif
- 1 oz blood orange juice
- 1/4 oz vanilla syrup
- 1 oz champagne
Instructions:
- Add all ingredients other than champagne to a cocktail shaker.
- Add ice and shake well.
- Strain into champagne flute and top with champagne.
For the vanilla syrup:
- Add 1 part water to 2 parts sugar and stir until dissolved.
- Add this to a pot with 1 vanilla bean and bring to a boil.
Old Fashioned
Image via Culinary Hill
For something a little stronger, opt for an Old Fashioned on Derby day. Make a super sophisticated version by getting creative with the orange peel garnish! (via Culinary Hill)
