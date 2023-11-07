22 Great Kohl's Gift Ideas You Can Stock Up On Early This Year
IMO, Kohl's has you covered for all your needs (and wants), from fashion to home finds. It's basically the ultimate one-stop shop! But with so much to choose from, it can be slightly overwhelming to even know where to begin. Luckily, I broke down 22 of the best Kohl's gift ideas to add to your cart ASAP! Before you know it, you'll rack up that Kohl's Cash and find yourself shopping for even more great gets like sneakers, serums, bedding sets, and beyond!
Fashion
adidas Winners Long Sleeve Tee
This sporty, long-sleeve adidas tee is perfect for working out and going for walks.
Koolabarra by UGG Tizzey Women's Slippers
These cozy slippers have a faux fur lining and lightweight molded outsoles that make them great to wear inside and outside the house.
Women's Levi's Classic Straight-Leg Jeans
Nothing beats a good pair of Levi's. Kohls has a large selection, ranging in colors and styles.
Women's Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Midrise Joggers
These brushed fleece sweatpants are the ideal pick for the wintertime. They're soft and stretchy and are designed to be worn with crop tops.
Vans Doheny Women's Shoes
These white Vans are so versatile and can go with any outfit.
Nine West Brooklyn Jet Set Carryall Satchel Bag
This Nine West carries all of your daily essentials and is so chic.
Cozy Buffalo Plaid Frenchie Notch Set by Cuddle Duds
Get festive with these super comfy and cozy holiday pajamas, available for the whole family.
Women's Columbia Fireside Sherpa Fleece Jacket
This Sherpa fleece jacket will keep you warm all season long, plus it looks adorable.
Beauty
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Firming Refillable Body Cream
This is a TikTok fave for a reason. It smells heavenly and helps to visibly firm skin!
LANEIGE Midnight Minis Set
Keep your lips nice and moisturized with this set by LANEIGE. It comes with five different flavors: berry, gummy bear, sweet candy, mint choco, and mango!
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
Rare Beauty has been known to show up and show out when it comes to their products, and this best-selling blush is no exception.
K18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask
If your hair is in need of some TLC, this hair mask is going to be your new best friend. It helps reverse damage and strengthen your locks.
Briogeo Superfoods Leave-In Conditioner & Hair Mask Gift Set
This superfood set is like a boost of moisture for your hair, leaving it looking healthier and better than ever.
FENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint
This lightweight and buildable skin tint leaves your skin looking blurred and smoothed.
MERIT Shade Slick Classics Tinted Lip Oil
Rosehip oil and shea butter combine to give you healthy-looking lips from morning to night.
Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler
That's right, you can pick up the extremely popular Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler at Kohl's and see for yourself what all the hype is about.
Home
Ninja Foodi Original Dualzone Airfryer
If you want to seriously revolutionize your cooking game, you're going to want to pick up an air fryer. This Ninja one has two baskets, letting you cook two different things at once!
Keurig K-Select Single-Serve Coffee Maker
Start every morning off right with the perfect cup of coffee, what could be better than that?Keurig K-Select Single-Serve Coffee Maker
Food Network 10-pc. Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set
Get everything you need to become the chef you've always wanted to be in one shot with this 10-piece set.
NutriBullet 1200 Watt Blender
Make all of the smoothies your heart desires with this easy-to-clean, high-powered NutriBullet blender.
Sonoma Goods For Life Andorra Waffle Comforter Set
Give your room a makeover with this lightweight, yet cozy, comforter set.
Columbia Cooling Sheet Set
Look forward to climbing into bed (even more than usual) thanks to these cooling sheets that are a lifesaver on warmer nights.
