Sarah Jessica Parker And Matthew Broderick's Hollywood Love Story Is 30 Years In The Making
Kayla Walden is a content creator and writer who spends most of her free time either shopping the latest trends, reading fantasy novels, or binging new tv shows. You can find her various musings on all things fashion, pop culture, and travel on Brit + Co or her blog, Kayla's Newsletter.
Sarah Jessica Parker captured our hearts as Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City, but she captured Matthew Broderick's heart much before that. What sets SJP apart from her character on Sex and the City is that while Carrie is indecisive, frantic, lost, and even problematic in her relationships over the years, Sarah is the exact opposite. She's remained steady in her relationship over the course of many years and is still as in love with Matthew as ever.
Their secret to staying in love? SJP told the Hollywood Reporter, "I’ve always said one of the reasons we’ve had success is because we don’t talk about our marriage. I’m not flattering myself that anyone’s discussing my marriage, but we’re certainly not going to add to it by saying, 'Well, this is why it works.' Next thing you know, there’ll be a very public divorce. So we just try to respect each other." Sounds like respect and privacy have gone a long way to nurture their personal love story despite being in the public eye!
We just adore this duo and how dedicated and supportive they've been to each other so we just had to give you the scoop on how the love birds met along with a deep dive into their whole relationship history!
Did You Know This Fun Fact About the SJP & Matthew Broderick?
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick have known each other since 1991 — that's over 30 years! They've known each other and been married since 1997. SJP and Matthew Broderick also share three kids together whose names are James, Tabitha, and Marion. We just love their love and can't wait to tell you all about it below so keep reading!
A Full Relationship Timeline of Sarah Jessica Parker And Matthew Broderick's Love Story
Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images
November 1991/January 1993 — Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Meet
The two actually met through Parker's brothers who ran a local theatre in New York City. SJP was visiting the theatre to see her brothers' play and Broderick had recently directed a play at the very same theatre. The two met and a couple months later, Broderick sweetly left her a voicemail which led to the romance! We love a direct man!
After almost two years of dating, the new couple attend their first Golden Globes red carpet together on January, 23 1993 in Beverly Hills.
Photo by Diane Freed/Getty Images
March 1996 — Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Work Together For the First Time
The two take their chemistry to the stage! After dating for five years, they decided to work together on Broadway for a play, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. This was their debut of working together and it was so sweet!
Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images
May 1997 — Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Tie the Knot
The two finally get married after years of dating! They ended up doing a surprise ceremony for all of their closest friends and family to enjoy while SJP's sister officiated the ceremony. Sarah Jessica Parker didn't even wear white on her wedding day — what would Carrie think?
She later told Marie Claire in an interview, "I wore black on my wedding day, and I really regret that," Sarah Jessica Parker says. "I was too embarrassed to get married in white, and both Matthew and I were reluctant to have people pay so much attention to us. Which is ridiculous, because that's when you can relish the attention, when it's natural. We treated it like it was a big party on a Monday night, and I regret it."
But it definitely wasn't bad luck to not wear white because the couple is now revered for having one of the longest lasting marriages in Hollywood!
Photo by Keith Bedford/Getty Images
August 2002 — Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Are Expecting Their First Child
Sarah Jessica Parker was pregnant with her first son during filming for the fifth season of Sex and The City (although the wardrobe department did a great job at concealing the pregnancy for Parker's on-screen character). The couple remained very private throughout their whole pregnancy and birth.
Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images
September 2004 — Sarah Jessica Parker Wins Her First Emmy Awards
Sarah Jessica Parker won an Emmy Award for her role in our favorite show, Sex and the City. She thanked her three cast members in her speech and then went on to thank her family, including Matthew, who was of course sitting in the audience proudly watching her experience this incredible moment.
Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images
November 2006 — Sarah Jessica Parker And Matthew Broderick Are All Family
As it turns out, talent runs in the family as Matthew's mother, Patricia Broderick, was a well-known artist and playwright. Here they are pictured at an art show in New York that was honoring the late artist who had passed away a few years before this. Keeping family close is clearly important to the couple, as they remain a tight-knit family unit even now.
Photo by Lawrence Lucier/Getty Images
June 2009 — Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Have Twins
In 2009, the couple welcomed twins! Holy moly! The former group of three became five with the birth of their sweet twin babies. The twins are now in high school, believe it or not! Broderick said of the twins being super close on Live with Kelly and Mark, "When it was time to decide for real," Matthew explained, "they were like, 'No, we're going to the same high school.'"
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
March 2010 — Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Attend The Oscars
The pair showed up to stun at the 82nd Oscars together. They looked fabulous, in no surprise to anyone. In this photo, the pair had been together for around 17 years.
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
September 2011 — Sarah Jessica Parker Talks Parenthood
Fast forward to 2011 where their oldest is a toddler and the twins are still very young. We can't imagine the busy-ness for SJP and Broderick, balancing life and work while having three young kids under the age of five! SJP told E! that "Everyone should be scared of motherhood." She goes on to elaborate that, "It's good to be scared. You should be! Love is scary and friendship is scary and children, even more so." Well that we can definitely agree with!
Photo by Paul Hawthorne
June 2016 — Sarah Jessica Parker And Matthew Broderick On "Conscious Coupling"
The couple ditched their shared home and instead opted for two adjoining yet separate townhouses to create a better space for "conscious coupling" which allows them to work harder on their marriage and commitment to each other. They made the move as an effort to allow some individuality but still be a united front when it comes to their commitment to their marriage and staying together.
Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
February 2020 — Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Star on Broadway Together
The showbiz stars paired up once more to do a show on Broadway in 2020! They reunited on stage together in Neil Simon's Plaza Suite play. SJP said of the experience in an article to the Hollywood Reporter, "I think we were more so thinking about the play, like, “How are we going to do this?” And I only thought about being concerned when people ask us, “Are you concerned that this is going to be harmful to your marriage?” And then I was worried. “Well, should we be?” We’ve never spent this much time together ever, even before we had kids." She later went on to say that despite it being strange to navigate that it was still a great experience to spend time together working!
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
December 2021 — Sarah Jessica Parker Premiers And Just Like That
And Just Like That, the show is back! SJP showed up in a stunning outfit with her sweet son and husband to support the return of her iconic show. She walked the carpet to celebrate her work with the two men in her life. It was a family affair!
Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Current Day — Still As In Love As Ever
While on Howard Stern's show recently, Sarah Jessica mentioned that her and Matthew Broderick haven't been apart since they met over 30 years ago. She said they have, "never spent a night apart since then, with the exception of work on location, or his mother was ill for a bit so he went to take care of her, but from that first night, we’ve never been apart.”
What else does she have to say about him after all these years? "It seems so silly, but I think you're very lucky if you like the person," she told People. "I still just really like him. I'm sure I annoy him and he annoys me, but I literally learn about him every day. I'm like, 'You're doing what? You're reading what?'
"I think marriage has a lot of vitality," she added. "If you're fortunate, it's like this dazzling organism."
We couldn't have said it better ourselves, SJP! This is a marriage that we are definitely still rooting for after all these years!
Lead image by Jason Kirk/Getty Images.
