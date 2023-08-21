28 Labor Day Sales To Reward Your Hard Work
Labor Day weekend offers the perfect chance to *rest* before the season transitions and we find ourselves in full-blown fall. As enthusiastic shoppers, we also appreciate Labor Day for the endless stream of sales it brings! Since you’ve already blocked off your holiday weekend for late summer swims and reading time, don’t waste a second looking for the best sales to shop – we’ve got them all right here! Take advantage of these Labor Day sales that offer amazing deals at the very click of a button.
Parade
Time for a panty drawer refresh? Underwear, activewear, and loungewear brand, Parade, will be offering 40% off sitewide from August 31 through Sept 4.
Parade Flex Cut-Out Bra ($20)
Girlfriend Collective
Find the *cutest* sports bras, skorts, and workout leggings on sale with Girlfriend Collective starting September 1 through 4. Their Labor Day Sale includes 20% off sitewide, plus a special gift if your order’s over $125: choose your fave color of their Please Recycle Backpack (an $82 value!), for free.
Kitsch
From September 1 through 4, get 20% off of anything from Kitsch. This beauty-focused Labor Day Sale is the *best* act of self care. Just use code ‘FALL20’ at checkout.
RHODE
Clothing brand RHODE will have new markdowns and sale styles to shop starting August 30 through September 5. They’ll even host a Sale on Sale promotion that gives you an extra 20% off sale styles with code ‘DELIGHT20’.
RHODE Ella Dress in White ($395)
RHODE Ida Top in Geod Quilt ($190)
RHODE Hewett Sweater ($595)
Rifle Paper Co.
Rifle Paper Co.’s Labor Day Sale will kick off on August 29 and go through September 5. Receive 25% off sitewide with code ‘BLOSSOM’. The Labor Day Sale includes everything from rugs, wallpaper, furniture, stationery, desk accessories, planners, home décor and more.
More Labor Day Sales To Shop In 2023
- Latte lovers can receive 30% off the first three months of a new subscription with Clevr from August 31 to September 4 when they use the code ‘BACK2SCHOOL’.
- From August 25 to September 4, the AeroPress Go (retails for $40) and AeroPress XL (retails for $70) devices will be 20% off at REI stores only to help you elevate your morning cup of coffee away from and at the campsite.
- From August 21 to September 20, raw pet food brand, Maev is offering 20% off all orders – with a free gift included in each!
- Get 25% off sitewide on sleek rings, necklaces, and more from Sterling Forever starting August 28 through September 4. Use code ‘SUMMER23’ at checkout and get a seasonal accessory refresh!
- From September 1 through 5, you can get 15% off sitewide and 20% off orders over $250 with code ‘LABORDAY’ from Artifact Uprising.
- For one day only (September 4), luxury chocolatier Compartés’ whole website will offer deals up to 35% off. A little treatat a friendly price? Count us in.
- Get up to 25% on vegan home necessities like faux fur blankets, pillows, and pet beds with UnHide’s Labor Day buy more, save more sale! Lasting from August 31 through September 4, this is a sale you *won’t* want to miss – especially before the cold weather comes back.
- Women’s clothing brand M.M. LaFleur will offer up to 70% off on select styles from August 28 through September 5.
- Shop something spicy with Fly by Jing’s Labor Day Sale. From August 29 through September 4, the food brand is offering up to 30% off pantry essentials, merch, their Mala Spice Mix, and Shorties (1 oz sizes) to make room in the warehouse for new products!
- LOOPSface masks and more will be available for 20% off orders $50 and up, or 30% off $100 or more starting September 1 through 6.
- Hawaii-based sustainable jewelry brand Catherine Weitzman is offering 30% off sitewide from August 30 through September 5. Just use the code ‘LABOR30’ at checkout to score big on necklaces, bracelets, and more.
- Whether you’re shopping for a last-minute vacay or are already looking forward to next summer, swimwear brand JMP The Label is offering up to 37% off with a buy more, save more sale starting August 31 through September 4.
- Get up to 60% off wardrobe staples and statement pieces from Em on Holiday starting August 31 through September 4.
- Get 25% off sitewide on cosmetics and skincare (excluding sets) from CLE Cosmetics starting September 2 through September 4.
- First-time period underwear wearers can give the product a go (at a discount!) with Proof’s Labor Day Sale. Lasting from September 2 through 4, get 25% off sitewide, no code needed.
- Foxybae’s Labor Day Sale starts on August 29 and lasts until September 5. Enjoy unbeatable deals like 30% off hair tools, 40% off hair care, and 50% off hair accessories!
- French Toast delivers on kid’s back-to-school fashion. Get 20% off sitewide starting from September 1 through 4.
- Barefoot Dreams' Labor Day sale lasts from September 1 through 4, and offers 10% off already price-reduced items with code 'LABORDAY10' at checkout.
- Step up your eyewear game with a buy 1 get 2 free sale from Privé Revaux. This deal for Labor Day starts on August 28 through September 6 with code 'INTHESHADE' at checkout.
- In honor of Labor Day, Endangered Species Chocolate will offer 25% sitewide for 48 hours only – on September 2 through 4. Use the code 'ESC48HR' at checkout for discounted (and delicious) chocolate!
- Get your SPF on with Dune Suncare, who's offering 15% off your total order from August 21 to 28.
- Everhem's Labor Day deals last from August 30 to September 6 and include the following: apend $500, get 10% off with code 'SUMMER10,' spend $1500, get 15% off with code 'SUMMER15,' and spend $2500, get 20% off with code 'SUMMER20.'
- Guava Family supplies you and your child with the necessities. Their Labor Day discounts start on August 30 and last until September 6, with an automatic $50 off of Roam Strollers + Accessory Sets and $10 off their Lotus Travel Crib & Bassinet Sets.
Shop more can't-miss sales by staying up to date with our shopping newsletter!
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Lead image via Girlfriend Collective.
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.