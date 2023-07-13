The Parade x GANNI Collab Is The Most Expressive One Yet
Parade always keeps the hot stuff comin’, and this time around, it’s a collection made in collaboration with Scandi fashion brand, GANNI. More recently focused on bringing colorful, contemporary ready-to-wear pieces to the historically minimalistic Scandinavian style, the Denmark-founded brand surely doesn’t shy away from boldness in this new edit. We’re talking certified-recycled undies and bralettes flaunting mis-matched cheetah prints, campy lace-up details, and also, Parade’s first-ever patchwork catsuit! Speaking of firsts, the wide range of sizes (from XS to 3XL) available in the latest collection mark GANNI’s *very first* size-inclusive underwear collab – something for every size (and Scandi lover) to celebrate! Peep the picks below for your hottest summer look yet.
GANNI Glow 2-Piece Set ($72, was $85)
This set is infused with an electric green hue that runs thorough the cheeky bottoms and bralette paneling up top, and makes for the best lounging-around-at-home outfit that'll *also* boost your confidence.
GANNI Luminous Glow Triangle Bralette ($55)
If you're not feeling like sporting the whole set, the Glow Triangle Bralette still comes in with total comfort. You'll feel so sexy whether it's worn under a -t-shirt or alone as a sleek summer-proof top.
GANNI Satin Lace-Up Cheeky Underwear ($30)
Expressing your bold femininity is what this collab is all about, and this underwear pair makes sure that's known. Embellished with an adorable lace-up feature and an embroidered brand mark, this pick has all the details to elevate your best self.
GANNI Catsuit ($95)
This patchwork piece is the true star of the Parade underwear collab. The GANNI Catsuit embraces the mix-and-match trend in the most vibrant way possible, somehow making cheetah print and florals flow together seamlessly. Style this statement garment to turn heads and simply serve.
GANNI Triangle Bralette ($50)
Playing with the more delicate side of the collaboration is this super easy-to-wear bralette. It comes in this precious blue-hued floral print or an eye-catching hot pink cheetah pattern. Whatever you choose to wear, we know you'll look amazing, babes!
GANNI High-Cut Thong ($22)
Things are heating up! 🔥 This thong is "one that even thong haters swear by," according to Parade, and the fiery, daring print available only in the new collaboration makes the pair even more lovable.
GANNI High Rise Cheeky Underwear ($24)
Not *as* revealing as the High-Cut Thong, but equally as sexy, comes this cheeky underwear. The subtly added coverage allows for some playful embroidery on your backside – guaranteed to keep that special someone's eyes locked on you, and only you.
GANNI Cheeky 2-Piece Set ($63, was $74)
This'll be our at-home summer uniform until the heat dwindles, TBH. The duo covers your bod just enough to be a practical wear, while the mesh fabric cools you down from oh-so scorching temps!
GANNI Thong 2-Piece Set ($61, was $72)
Sometimes, the confidence high you get from wearing a steamy matching set is well worth the purchase. Enter, the Thong 2-Piece set that boasts an energetic hot pink animal pattern, all in a flattering thong and bralette style!
