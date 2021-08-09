Happy Labor Day! Here Are 9 Ways To Maximize The Three-Day Weekend
Labor Day, which has been going strong for a whopping 127 years, is meant to celebrate the social and economic achievements of American workers. In our modern reality, that essentially translates to white-collar employees getting the first Monday of September off, thus allowing us a three-day weekend to unofficially (and begrudgingly) wave goodbye to summer. Since it's the last official long weekend until late October, you better believe we're pulling out all of the stops — here's how you can do the same.
Make It A Staycation
Perhaps you leaned hard into travel when it became safer to do so, or maybe you've found your calendar packed with rescheduled, not-so-local weddings. Either way, there's no shame in spending this break at home, where you can devote both your time and money to hanging out with your family and taking on some fun (and often delicious) projects. Start with these three ideas.
Read A Great Book
Whoever said you had to be at the beach to enjoy a beach read? Personally, we're convinced there are few things better than splaying out on the couch with a good book and getting lost for a couple of uninterrupted hours. From memoirs like Michelle Zauner's Crying at H-Mart to mysteries like Stacey Abrams' (yes, that Stacey Abrams) While Justice Sleeps, these are a few of our recent favorites.
Try A New Cocktail
We love rosé and gin and tonics as much as the next person, but we also recognize the fun of switching it up once and while. No matter your spirit of choice, one of these 34 easy summer cocktail recipes is bound to hit the spot.
Take A Hike
It's relatively easy to socially distance while hitting up one of these trails throughout the U.S., all of which you can hike in a single day. You'll be rewarded with breathtaking views, quality time in the great outdoors, and a chance to really move your body after all those hours spent at your desk.
Commit To A Home-Improvement Project
At the beginning of the pandemic, we were eager to spiff up the spaces in which we were suddenly spending all of our time. Since then, however, we've been a little lacking in our commitment. Use this pre-fall, three-day break to create a gallery wall, give your plants a new home, or make your staircase a conversation piece.
Play Around Outdoors
We might as well take advantage of the good weather (fingers crossed!) while it's still here. Whether you're attending a friend's barbecue or hosting a group at your place, we highly recommend whipping out a donut Twister mat or giant Jenga.
Also, Eat Outdoors
If you're up to play hostess, you have not one, not two, but three nights where your guests don't need to wake up early and trudge to the office. Stock up on goodies like tiki torches, marshmallow roasting sticks, and a patio cooler we're straight-up obsessed with to ensure a good time for all.
Take A Road Trip
Summer road trips are iconic for good reason, and this weekend might be your last chance to experience one in 2021. Make sure you have the essentials — think: compelling podcasts, crunchy snacks, and comfy sweats — and consider stopping by one of these 20 wacky roadside attractions before you reach your destination.
Set Yourself Up For A Productive Short Week
You have every right to push this one aside until Monday afternoon, but it's worth getting organized, meal planning, and setting goals before you log back in to work on Tuesday. While long weekends are blissful, the truncated workweeks that follow often feel overwhelming. A couple hours of preparation can be a massive help.
