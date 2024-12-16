OMG Lady Gaga Just Dropped A New Christmas Song (& Finally Brought Back Carpool Karaoke)
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Christmas has come early for two reasons: Carpool Karaoke is back — and so is Lady Gaga! Wondering what they have in common? Everything!
The 2010's sensation gave us amazing celebrity appearances with James Corden as driver extraordinaire, and stars like Harry Styles, Katy Perry, and Selena Gomez. Lady Gaga joined the carpool in 2016 — with over 88 million views on Youtube — singing songs like "Million Reasons" and "Bad Romance" to her heart's content.
Finally, the pop star — and the show itself, TBH — made a return this week! And more than that? Lady Gaga even debuted her new Christmas song. I've already played it multiple times, so I know it's about to top my most-played Christmas songs. Excited? Here's everything you need to know about the surprise song drop, the return of Carpool Karaoke, and more!
See how Carpool Karaoke gave us the biggest surprise of 2024 — a new Lady Gaga Christmas song!
In an unexpected trailer for A Carpool Karaoke Christmas, Zane Lowe can be seen accepting a phone call from the one and only James Corden who has a huge favor to ask. The first passenger Lowe picks up is the "Bad Romance" songstress herself — followed by Chappelle Roan and Dua Lipa's own individual appearances.
The car's decked out in green wreaths and festive red bows which adds to the Christmas spirit as everyone sings along to famous holiday songs. Lady Gaga can also be heard singing "Christmas Tree" which has fans in the trailer's comment section besides themselves with glee!
According to Deadline, the special premiered on Apple TV+ December 15, so it's not too late to watch it if you're just as excited as we are. But that's not all!
The outlet also reported Lady Gaga and Lowe released a new version of "Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town" on all streaming music platforms! This means you get to hear the pop star give the nostalgic song a punk rock vibe that's now stuck in our heads.
If Lady Gaga tells us not to pout or cry, we're going to listen! (And sing along while we're at it 😉)
