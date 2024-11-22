This 3+ Hour Christmas Playlist Will Have You Jingling All The Way
Don't let every December evening become a "Silent Night" – press play on our Christmas playlist! This Christmas playlist is the perfect companion to have on in the background while you're setting up the tree, decorating Christmas cookies, or wrappinggifts. I made sure to include a mix of traditional (think Bing Crosby) and contemporary (hello, Spice Girls) Christmas tracks so that each and every play will have a variety, but still get you in the holiday spirit.
Listen to our Christmas playlist here.
"All I Want for Christmas Is You" – Mariah Carey
It’s tiIiiime! This song is literally everywhere during Christmas. Its catchiness is unavoidable, but I know you love it all the same. Mariah’s most popular Christmas song has *got* to be on repeat as you embrace all things red and green this winter.
"Last Christmas" – Wham!
Another undeniable Christmas classic, Wham!’s “Last Christmas” is a mainstay in my personal Christmas playlist. It’s equal parts cheery and nostalgic. It’s 80s vibes all the way. I even added Remi Wolf’s more recent cover of “Last Christmas” to our Christmas playlist for added vibes, because this track is one I can just listen to over and over again.
"It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year" – Andy Williams
This song reminds me of New York City during the holiday season – not that I’ve experienced it for myself, but Andy Williams’ deep, soothing voice brings forth those elegant feelings I associate with Christmas movies that depict NYC, like Elf and Home Alone 2. It’s energetic and highly illustrative, and a must-listen every year.
"Blue Christmas" – Elvis Presley
Thanks to thePriscilla movie, the Elvis hype is way up in 2023. Work in his pouty “Blue Christmas” into your holiday song rotation this year to embrace the 50s aesthetic while you’re decorating the tree! Even if you’re not missing someone special this Christmas, the woeful lyrics are going to make you yearn.
"O Tannenbaum" – Vince Guaraldi Trio
This jazzy, Peanuts-approved instrumental track begs to be played as you’re sipping hot chocolate by the fire this Christmas. It provides a nice moment of calm no matter when you’re listening to it, which we all know is definitely needed amongst all the holiday hubbub.
"White Winter Hymnal" – Fleet Foxes
Though not explicitly a Christmas song, “White Winter Hymnal” by Fleet Foxes is a winter playlist staple. Its folky instrumental work and vocals really channel the coziness we all associate with Christmas season. The consistent harmonies and tambourine beats will certainly put you in a calm, spirited mood this year if this track isn’t already on your radar.
"Auld Land Syne" – Guy Lombardo
Typically played at the end of the year to ring in the New Year, the original rendition of “Auld Lang Syne” done by Guy Lombardo plays through silky-smooth brass and woodwind arrangements that everyone will confide in this Christmas season. This is another very calming track, so play it when you’re moving at a slower pace.
"Mele Kalikimaka (Merry Christmas)" – Bing Crosby
This island-inspired Christmas song is the epitome of jolly. The driving guitar and drums back Bing Crosby’s classic voice to create an energetic song option this season.
"Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" – Judy Garland
This Judy Garland number is a classic! Her very lyrical, emotional way of delivering the spirited lyrics transport you to mid-century Christmas, when the track first appeared in Meet Me in St. Louis.
"Christmas Wrapping" – Spice Girls
It wouldn’t be a B+C playlist without a little 90s throwback! In this song, the Spice Girls cover the classic Christmas song that was originally sung by early-80s band, The Waitresses. It has that fun Y2K twist to get you groovin’!
Listen To Our Christmas Playlist Here!
