The 25 Worst Christmas Songs Everyone Agrees "Suck"
I'll admit, I'm one of the people who begins listening to Christmas music in September — if not earlier. And while I always have "December" by Gabrielle Aplin & Hannah Grace and everything Nat King Cole has ever sung on repeat, there are some tunes even I can't stand. And I know I'm not the only one, which is why I scoured the internet for the absolute worst Christmas songs ever recorded. Feel free to hate-listen while you hate-watch the worst Christmas movies!
Here are the worst Christmas songs nobody wants to listen to.
The 25 Worst Christmas Songs Of All Time
1. "Christmas Shoes" by Newsong.
This heartbreaking song is about a kid trying to buy shoes for his dying mother, and it traumatized children everywhere. "The song about the Christmas shoes is the worst," @VonHush wrote on Reddit, while another user agrees, "It does really suck."
2. "Last Christmas" by Wham!
According to one Reddit user, their "least favorite [Christmas song] is motherf—king Last Christmas." This is also my dad's least favorite Christmas song, and he always has a visceral reaction when it comes on the radio. What's with the drama, gents? Regardless of whether you love or hate this, I'll always stand by Taylor Swift's cover.
3. "Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer" by Elmo & Patsy
This is one of my least favorite Christmas songs because I'd rather sing about peace and joy, not envision my grandmother getting mowed down by Rudolph.
4. "It's the Holiday Season" by Andy Williams
It might be time to celebrate the holidays, but this song really doesn't inspire holiday cheer for some listeners. "The lyrics really grind on my nerves," @ fresnosmokey says on Reddit. "'Woopdie doo and dickory dock and don't forget to hang up your sock.' WFT is that? Were they under pressure to put out a Christmas song as quickly as possible? Because that's just plain lazy writing."
5. "White Winter Hymnal" by Pentatonix
Okay, this is a hot take because people love this cover of the Fleet Foxes original, but it's always given me such an eerie feeling. The song isn't necessarily about death in a literal sense, but "with scarves of red tied 'round their throats / To keep their little heads from falling in the snow" and "You would fall and turn the white snow red / As strawberries in the summertime" literally send shivers down my spine.
6. "Do They Know It's Christmastime" by Band Aid
While this is an update addition to any playlist, one X user considers this one of the worst Christmas songs ever. "[It's] just so smug and patronizing."
7. "Mary Did You Know?" by Michael English
I haven't been able to listen to this song the same ever since I saw someone point out that yes, Mary did know. The angel told her! Touché.
8. "8 Days Of Christmas" by Destiny's Child
While we can always expect covers of old school Christmas songs, some people are really not a fan of changing up a classic. Take "8 Days Of Christmas" for example. "What arrogance compels you to just change a classic and then gurgle on about all the stuff you want?" @disco54 says on Reddit.
9. "Do You Hear What I Hear?" by Harry Simeone Chorale
And with so many new & incredible songs to enjoy, some of the older tunes are harder to listen to. “'do you hear what I hear' is so so slow and I just can’t enjoy it anymore," one X user says.
10. "Mistletoe" by Justin Bieber
Sorry y'all, I just missed the Bieber fever, which means this is a skip for me. The use of "shawty" haunts me to this day.
11. "Santa Baby" by Eartha Kitt
Some people consider it a classic, others consider it like nails on a chalk board. "Not sure how controversial this is but I hate Santa Baby," one Reddit user says. "It has very little redeeming qualities for me and I will put on a non Christmas station when it comes on."
12. "Little Drummer Boy" by the Austrian Trapp Family
This song is both so long and so repetitive that it makes it hard to enjoy listening to the entire thing.
13. "The Twelve Days Of Christmas" by...Anyone
I consider this one of the worst Christmas songs simply because of how long it is. I start zoning out around "5 golden rings."
14. "I Want A Hippopotamus For Christmas" by Gayla Peevey
I've always considered this song a silly addition to my Christmas playlist, but I have found myself skipping it recently in favor of more classic carols. "'i want a hippopotamus for christmas' is the worst," @polivtical says on X. "only to be tied with 'all i want for christmas is my two front teeth'. both should be considered torture."
15. "All I Want For Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth" by Spike Jones and His City Slickers (or Alvin and The Chipmunks)
This makes the worst Christmas song list purely because of the above tweet. Enough said.
16. "Crabs for Christmas" by David DeBoy
Just the title of this Christmas song (which is apparently about someone asking Santa for a crab feast for Christmas) has me questioning whether it's good. One Reddit user jokes it's the reason they moved out of Maryland.
17. "I'll Be Home For Christmas" by Camila Cabello
Camila's viral performance (and everyone instantly meme-ing the way she pronounces "Christmas") means I can't listen to this song the same way ever again.
18. "Wonderful Christmastime" by Paul McCartney
Wow, some of y'all really hate this song. Why?! Despite the fact it's upbeat and cute, a lot of people really don't like it.
19. "I Never Knew the Meaning of Christmas" by NSYNC
Did we really need another Christmas pop song? Especially one that tells single people they don't know the meaning of Christmas if they're not coupled up? Yikes.
20. "Dominick The Donkey" by Lou Monte
Some people simply don't want to listen to a donkey bray while they're enjoying their Christmas Eve dinner. And you know what? I get it.
21. "It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas" by Michael Bublé
Hot take! So many people love Michael Bublé's Christmas music, but one X user says they refuse to listen to "anything with Michael Bublé." I'll admit, I'll always choose the Frank Sinatra version over Michael.
22. "We Wish You A Merry Christmas" by Bing Crosby
While we do wish you a Merry Christmas a happy holiday, this song ain't it for Christmas music lovers — especially the figgy pudding lyric. "I've never had figgy pudding, but if it tastes anything like Fig Newtons, then I sure don't see how it's worth overstaying your welcome," @newbuzzcola says on X.
23. "I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus" by The Jackson 5
Even though this is technically a classic, it's still not that enjoyable to listen to IMO. And it took me way too long to realize Santa's actually just the dad in costume.
24. "Christmas Time is Here Again" by The Beatles
The Beatles might be certified stars, but this song is just too repetitive. "This may be the worst song ever created," @knowpium says on X. Here's hoping it's not in the new Beatles movies.
25. Everything by Manheim Steamroller
Unfortunately, we'll have to add Manheim Steamroller's entire holiday catalogue to the worst Christmas songs list because, in the words of one Reddit user, "F—k everything about Mannheim Steamroller." Wow.
What do you think the worst Christmas songs ever are? Did we miss one? Let us know in the comments!
