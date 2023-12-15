30 Last-Minute Christmas Gifts For Checking Off The Last Ones On Your List
It's that time of year where everyone is shopping for last-minute Christmas gifts (ourselves included, eek). Time just gets away! Luckily, we live in an age where we can shop for things one day, and see them arrive at our doorsteps the next. That's the magic of modern day shipping, baby! These 30 last-minute Christmas gifts all will arrive before the 25th, so that you can finally cross everyone off your list. From girlfriends to kiddos and grandpas to coworkers, our list of last-minute Christmas gifts has a little something for everybody!
Last-Minute Christmas Gifts For Her
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase
This silky-soft pillowcase keeps her locks in-check, and will help smooth out those pesky flyaways she's always looking out for.
CCIMOK Women's Slippers Platform Mini Boots
These cozy platform boots are the "It" shoe of the season. When you give this last-minute Christmas gift to her, she'll appreciate how tuned-in you are to today's trends!
The Bamboo Abode Wine Glass Gift Set
This gift set includes 2 wine glasses, 1 gold wine key, and 2 gold wine stoppers that are giving luxury. What makes this gift even better is that it arrives in impressive packaging that won't necessarily need to be wrapped.
Blossom Roll on Rollerball Perfume Oil with Natural Ingredients + Essential Oils
When you're lost on the best scent for her, opt for this trio! These fragrance oils are infused with real flowers, so each application smells eau so fresh. She can keep these handy in her bathroom, in her purse, and even in the car.
The Gym People Longline Sports Bra
Whether your gal is a gym rat or not, she'll want to wear this comfy top every. single. day. The sweat-wicking fabric and stretchy feel make this garment very accommodating.
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
This #1 best-selling serum has over 49,000 5-star reviews, and your giftee will definitely feel the same about this product when you give it to them for Christmas. This bottle makes an excellent stocking stuffer so that she can up her skincare game!
Telena Belt Bag
Did someone say dupe? This belt bag plays at one of this year's most popular accessories with the same level of quality, except at a fraction of the OG price.
White Silicone and Gold Cooking Utensils Set with Holder
This kitchen pick is functional and aesthetically-pleasing, perfect for the gal that's got her home decor together. These sleek gold utensils are lightweight, but still sturdy enough to use every day.
LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask
This silky lip mask delivers hydration overnight with rich murumuru seed and shea butter for more kissable lips, which is especially helpful for repairing the damage that dry winter weather causes.
Redken Bonding Hair Mask for Dry, Damaged Hair Repair
Same thing goes for her hair – this thick, salon-tested repairing hair mask will combat the dryness that the holiday season typically brings!
Last-Minute Christmas Gifts For Him
ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner
If your guy can't get enough of his car, gift him a tool like this small vacuum to take care of it! This last-minute Christmas gift will arrive before the big day, and he'll be using it from there on out.
GCI Outdoor Rocker Camping Chair
The outdoorsydad is gonna obsess over this rocking camping chair. It's perfectly lightweight to carry from place to place, easily folding down without any fuss each time.
TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds
Does he hit the gym? Then these wireless earbuds are going to totally change his workout game. They're inconspicuous yet stylish in the ears, plus can play music for up to 10 hours on a single charge.
Happy Nuts Man Slab Natural Soap for Men
This naturally manly soap targets below-the-belt care, but your guy will want to use it all over because of its long-lasting, odor-busting scent. Him smelling fresh n' clean is also a gift to yourself, when you think about it!
Hanes Men's Ecosmart Fleece Sweatshirt
It's cozy season, so why not help him settle in comfortably with this sturdy cotton pullover? Basic clothing is always your bet best for last-minute Christmas gifts, and this piece comes in tons of different colors to suit your man's style.
Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 Release)
The Echo Dot is the perfect companion for handling anything life throws at him. He can verbally command Alexa to ask for the weather, make to-do lists, shop for forgetting grocery items, and control his smart devices.
Flancci Over The Door Hat Rack Organizer
This space-saving door organizer is meant to serve his hat collection! It conveniently holds up to 18 caps, all while keeping them out of the way elsewhere. Our most favorite part is that the organizer is 100% adjustable, so it can fit a variety of different sized doors, if he decides he wants to relocate his hats.
Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand
The tech-y dad or boyfriend who also has a knack for design will love this sleek stand. It'll look show-stopping on his nightstand, especially once he leaves his phone, earbuds, and watch to rest on it.
RENPHO Active Massage Gun
This massage tool will impress and destress any guy with sore muscles or tense shoulders. It has a convenient charging port for power-ups, operates under 5 different speeds, and has numerous attachments to target specific problems throughout the body.
Last-Minute Christmas Gifts For Kids
Barbie The Movie Doll
Hi, Barbie! If they just couldn't help but watch the Barbie movie 10 times over this year, then this doll is very much the vibe for last-minute Christmas gifts.
Hasbro Gaming Connect 4
Connect 4 is a classic, so if they haven't been introduced yet, this is a genius gift idea.
LEGO Super Mario Character Packs
These mini LEGO surprise packs come complete with everything they need to build the cutest Mario Kart characters!
Insulated Minecraft Thermos
You may not get the Minecraft hype, but you do know a related Christmas gift will make them smile. Luckily, this thermos hits the mark while still being super practical beyond the season.
Marvel Legends Series Ultron, Comics Collectible 6-Inch Action Figures
Action figures are *not* out of style! Gift the Marvel lover this sturdy lil' dude for maximum happiness.
One Fire Unicorn Night Light
This night light looks adorable, no matter if it's lit or not. When it is, it features some smooth, soothing changing colors!
LOOIKOOS Walkie Talkies for Kids
We had walkie talkies as a kid, and they definitely elevated each and every play date. Now, they can communicate playfully among schoolmates, friends, and other family members.
Creativity for Kids Mini Magical Unicorn Terrarium Kit
For the one with their head in the clouds, this dreamy terrarium kit is gonna knock it out of the park for a last-minute Christmas gift. It's a perfect gift to spark creativity in the duller winter months!
LCD Writing Tablet
This erasable writing tablet is much more hands-on than a distracting iPad, plus it's sturdier and cheaper, too.
KFUBUO Wearable Blanket Hoodie
The real gift will be watching your little one wobble adorably around the house in this darling oversized hoodie! It comes in an array of different colors and patterns to suit your kiddo.
Lite-Brite Classic
Another classic toy, the Lite Brite has been a monumental part of playtime for years and years. This is another great last-minute Christmas gift that doesn't cost a ton, and doesn't take up too much room at home.
