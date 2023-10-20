Spirit Halloween Is On DoorDash So You Can Grab Last Minute Halloween Costumes And Essentials
Halloween essentials are often the very last thing you think about amid the excitement for your Halloween costume. Think the vampire teeth and clown makeup of the spooky-scary world. If you’re not careful, you might be left in a serious pinch to acquire everything you need to make this year’s costume a total hit.Don’t quiver in the fear of an incomplete look, though. DoorDash has you covered on all the last minute Halloween costumes and essentials you’re looking for. Yep, Spirit even Halloween is available for on-demand ordering, but so are a ton of other retailers that have what you’re needing.
When you make a DoorDash order online, Halloween essentials (from Halloween candy and costume accessories to decor and even pet costumes) will arrive at your doorstep within an hour – no tricks here, only treats – seriously!
Spirit Halloween, Party City, Sephora, ALDI, CVS, Dollar General and more stores await to be at your service. This is a wonderful option if you’re a costume procrastinator (like me!) or can’t make the time to stop by the store for prepping your Halloween recipes. Plus, you can get everything at quite a good deal.
To celebrate the oh-so haunting holiday, DoorDash is offering up to 30% off Spirit Halloween orders $30 or more when you use code TRICK30 through October 31. If food, drinks, and candy are what you’re looking for, get ready to enjoy $5 off grocery and convenience store orders of $20 or more with code 5TREAT.
Is Spirit Halloween on DoorDash?
Yes, Spirit Halloween is available to order on DoorDash for the first time ever this year. To find a Spirit Halloween location on DoorDash near you, click here.
Is DoorDash busy on Halloween?
DoorDash might be a little bit busier than usual on Halloween day since people are shopping for last-minute Halloween essentials, costume accessories, candy, alcohol, and more. Your best bet might be to get a jump on Halloween shopping a few days in advance.
Last Minute Halloween Costumes And Essentials You *Need* For A Killer October 31
Witch Cauldron
Perfect for this year's candy stash or a big ol' batch of Halloween cocktails, this cauldron keeps the party cool.
Ghost Plastic Cups
When the party is poppin', the people want more to drink! Stock up on your spirited beverage game by supplying these cute ghosty cups.
Double Purple and Orange String Lights
Light up the night (and keep fright out of sight) with these themed string lights.
6.5 Ft Bloody Shredded Fabric
Your Halloween decorations totally set the tone for the frightful night – so make sure you dress your front door up accordingly.
Small Makeup Crayons
For last-minute touch-ups, these makeup crayons change the game.
Purple Eyelashes
Going as a witch this Halloween? These colored lashed will up the fabulousness!
Makeup Sponges - 8 Pack
These easy-to-use makeup sponged help you perfect each and every detail of your costume makeup.
'60s White Sunglasses
These white sunglasses just scream beach Barbie. Getting any good costume ideas yet?
Long White Gloves
Round out the princess vibes this Halloween by accessorizing with long gloves.
Vampire Fangs
This detail might be just the thing your scary look is missing.
Angel Costume Kit
You can also DoorDash full costumes for Halloween. This angel one is a perfectly feminine pick.
Adult Dorothy Costume
We're not in Kansas anymore, friend!
Western Barbie Costume
Pay homage to this year's pinkest movie with this full costume kit.
