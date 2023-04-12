Amanda Rollins is Coming Back to the “Law & Order: SVU” Squadroom
You heard that right – our girl Amanda Rollins (AKA Kelli Giddish) is returning to Law & Order(one of our fave TV shows), and sooner than you may think.
Giddish will return to our favorite crime-fighting team in the Season 24 finale of SVU and the penultimate episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime‘s third season.
Giddish took a brief hiatus from the franchise after 12 years as an SVU detective, announcing her departure in August 2022. Rollins, as her character is affectionately called, was set to make her final appearance in a December episode where her character (finally!) married ADA Sonny Carisi Jr (Peter Scanavino). Rollins also revealed the beginnings of a new career path, accepting a teaching job at Fordham University.
Photo Courtesy of Scott Gries/NBC
Upon her return, Rollins will surprise her former colleagues with news of her pregnancy.
“Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life,” she posted on social media last year announcing her exit. “I’ve been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years. There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She’s grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I’m grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life.”
Law & Order: SVU hasn’t been the same since Rollins left the squadroom, and we cannot wait to see her reunite with OG Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay). Fingers crossed she stays on long-term! 🤞
Photo Courtesy of Peter Kramer/NBC
Olivia Taylor is a writer and creative covering pop culture, beauty, style, wellness, health, relationships, lifestyle and basically anything else you can think of. A lifelong creative and self-proclaimed reality TV buff, Olivia spends her time outside of work surfing, skateboarding, attending cool indie concerts and finding the best acai bowls in town. Say hi to her on Instagram @heyitsoliviataylor and on Twitter @inneedofmargs.
Ariana Grande's Newest TikTok Is A Reminder To Not Comment On People's Bodies