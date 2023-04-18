Le Creuset Announced A Brand New Color, And It's Perfectly Pastel
Highly coveted kitchen brand, Le Creuset revealed the newest color in its cookware lineup last night. Le Creuset describes this hue as "a next-generation neutral," giving us a more muted color that still stands out stylishly in your space. What's this new color called? Meet "Shallot" in all it's partially purple-pink glory.
Image via Le Creuset
The beloved brand took to NYC's Lower East Side last night to show off the new Shallot-colored ceramics. Le Creuset notes that shallots are a key ingredient in French cuisine, leaning into the company's country of origin. The company says, "Smaller than most onion varieties, the shallot offers a more subtle, delicate and slightly sweet flavor," with its color lab specialist weighing in how difficult it is to highlight the delicacy of it all on such sturdy enamel.
Image via Le Creuset
According to the company, some see the French shallot (AKA the griselle) as the "truest" shallot, so it's only natural that the Franco-founded Le Creuset would adopt the classic grey-purple color. We're obsessed with this stylish shade, especially because it exudes Spring while still being neutral enough to add alongside plenty of other colors.
Shop Le Creuset's New Shallot Products
Round Dutch Oven 5 1/2-QT ($420) & 7 1/4-QT ($460)
Oval Dutch Oven 6 3/4-QT ($445)
Braiser 3 1/2-QT ($368) & 5-QT ($415)
Signature Skillet 9-In ($175), 10 1/4-In ($220), & 11 3/4-In ($250)
Signature Saucepan 1 3/4-QT ($225) & 2 1/4-QT ($268)
Signature Roaster ($305)
Signature Enameled Cast Iron 5-Piece Cookware Set ($575, was $820)
Set of 4 Mugs ($76, was $96)
French Press ($85)
Pepper Mill ($46) and Salt Mill ($46)
Didn't see something you wanted in Shallot? Shop Le Creuset's entire shallot-colored catalogue here!
Header image via Le Creuset