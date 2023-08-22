There Couldn't Be A More Perfect Gift For Foodies Than The Le Creuset Fall Harvest Collection
Since it's allegedly already grocery girl summer (see: tomato girls, blueberry milk nails, strawberry girls, latte makeup, etc.), it's no surprise that we're taking to the kitchen with the same food-forward spirit. Of course, it's to be expected, seeing that you cook in the kitchen and all, but with the help of Le Creuset's latest Fall Harvest collection, once-difficult recipes can turn into fun projects, and each dish you make no longer has to suffer from boring presentation. The Le Creuset fall line introduces 10 single-serving-sized casserole dishes in the shapes of fruits and veggies, and they're so adorable. Find the right produce pick for you, below!
Red Apple Casserole ($39, was $50)
Perfect for a personal apple pie or just keeping still as kitchen decor, this cherry red apple dish is the most bountiful harvest!
Garlic Casserole ($39, was $50)
Garlic girls, rise! Whip up a quick confit in this little guy for massive flavor.
Blueberry Casserole ($39, was $50)
This blueberry option is so cute, we wouldn't even want to put it in the oven. Prep a blueberry cobbler and serve with vanilla ice cream to make the most of your produce pick.
Tomato Casserole ($39, was $50)
Live out your tomato girl dreams using this shapely casserole dish – AKA the ultimate host for homemade pasta sauce!
Strawberry Casserole ($39, was $50)
So darling and berry adorable, this strawb will fill your kitchen space with wholesomeness.
Pumpkin Casserole ($39, was $50)
Since fall is on the rise, this pumpkin-shaped casserole is the way to go! Did someone say soup season?
Green Apple Casserole ($39, was $50)
Big fan of Granny Smiths? This green design fulfills all your baked apple dessert needs.
Eggplant Casserole ($39, was $50)
Get a little cheeky with it using this eggplant dish that'll pair well with ratatouille.
Raspberry Casserole ($39, was $50)
Emulating the cutesy shape of a raspberry, this style works well in and out of the oven.
Bell Pepper Casserole ($39, was $50)
Add a lil' bit of spice to your cooking game with this oh-so peppery pick.
