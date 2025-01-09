Adam Brody & Leighton Meester Are FINALLY In New TV Show 'Good Cop/Bad Cop' Together
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Adam Brody and Leighton Meester (who, you know, played The OC's Seth Cohen and Gossip Girl's Blair Waldorf) made our teen drama dreams come true when they tied the knot in 2014. And after The Oranges and Adam's appearance on Single Parents, we're FINALLY seeing them onscreen together again in 2025. Leighton's new series Good Cop/Bad Cop premieres on the CW this winter and I can already tell it's going to be one of my favorite new TV shows of 2025.
Here's everything you need to know about Leighton Meester's Good Cop/Bad Cop — and Adam Brody's appearance!
What is Good Cop/Bad Cop about?
In the CW's newest series, Leighton Meester stars as detective Lou, working for her dad in their community's local police force. She's thrilled to finally get a partner — until she realizes it's her little brother Henry (Luke Cook). It looks like it's all in the family with this comedy drama.
When does Good Cop/Bad Cop come out?
The Good Cop/Bad Cop release date is coming up! The new series premieres at 9 PM EST on the CW starting February 19, 2025, and each episode will be one hour long.
Who else in the Good Cop/Bad Cop cast?
Good Cop/Bad Cop stars Leighton Meester, Luke Cook, and Clancy Brown. And in addition to a variety of additional actors, we'll be seeing Adam Brody make an appearance too! In the new trailer, we get a brief glimpse of his character during one of Lou and Henry's investigations — and it looks like he's playing a glasses-wearing cowboy. Yeehaw!
Are you excited to see Leighton Meester and Adam Brody onscreen again? I think they're both hilarious and can't wait to see their banter. Keep your eyes peeled for the latest Good Cop/Bad Cop news and read up on the other February TV shows premiering in 2025.
