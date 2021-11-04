These Holiday Finger Foods Are Cute And COVID-Friendly
Holiday get togethers just aren't the same without finger foods. This year, if you're hesitant about sharing big dishes and the possibility of double dipping, turn your go-to apps into individual bites that everyone can enjoy. Not only are they cute and perfectly portioned, they're easy to make as well! Here are a few of our favorite COVID-friendly finger foods.
Individual Charcuterie Boards
We'll never get enough charcuterie! Swap your go-to cheese board for miniature cones filled with salami, cheese, and olives. Keep a few in the back for your post-party cravings.
BLT Bites
Give this iconic sandwich (well, its deconstructed version) a fresh spin with sun-dried tomato paste and zesty ranch lettuce. Not only are they great for the holidays, they'll be a hit at summer barbecues too.
Mini Tostadas with 7-Layer Dip
You know when you're eating dip and you get that perfect scoop that has all seven layers in one bite? Yeah, these mini tostadas are just like that.
Image via Chic Chef Co.
Prawn and Gazpacho Shots
Ingredients:
- 24 large prawns peeled, deveined (tails intact)
- 1 tbsp Chic Chef All-purpose extra virgin olive oil
- 2 garlic cloves, crushed
- 2 chorizo, cut into 24 slices
- 1 tbsp finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves
- Gazpacho
- 2 Lebanese cucumbers
- 6 ripe roma tomatoes, roughly chopped
- 330g jar whole roasted peppers, drained
- 1 small shallot
- 8 fresh mint leaves
- 2 tbsp Chic Chef red wine vinegar
- 2 tbsp Chic Chef All purpose extra virgin olive oil
Instructions:
- Remove and discard seeds from 1 cucumber. Finely dice and reserve. Peel and roughly chop remaining cucumber.
- Place in a food processor with tomato, peppers, shallot, mint, vinegar and oil. Season.
- Process for 2 minutes, scraping down sides of bowl, until smooth.
- Pour into a fine sieve set over a large jug. Using the back of a spoon, press mixture through a sieve. Discard solids.
- Refrigerate, cover for 1 hour or until chilled.
- Meanwhile, place prawns, oil and garlic in a bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Toss to coat. Thread two prawns onto each skewer.
- Heat a large frying pan over high heat. Cook skewers for 1 minute each side or until lightly charred and just cooked through.
- Pour gazpacho evenly among 24 shot glasses. Sprinkle with diced cucumber and parsley. Place a skewer in each glass. Serve.
Bacon-Wrapped Cheesy Stuffed Jalapenos
Get ready for a flavorful snack with these cheesy peppers that take less than an hour to make. Divvy them up onto plates before your guests arrive to keep things easy.
Mini Baked Potatoes
Why make a few giant baked potatoes when you can make 35 tiny ones? We love sour cream, cheese, and chives, but feel free to spruce yours up however you prefer.
Buffalo Chicken Taquitos
All you need for these quick and easy taquitos is buffalo chicken, cheese, tortillas, and a bit of olive oil. They're so tasty you can make them for every holiday party and no one will get tired of them.
Pumpkin Waffle Bowl Sundaes
Individual ice cream sundaes with bowls you can actually eat? Yes please. Top with strawberries, whipped cream, chocolate sauce, caramel, and more.
Mini Chicken And Waffles
Keep the stickiness contained with a mini version of this tasty dish. Time-saving tip: Try swapping chicken breasts for chicken nuggets to help with the prep.
Egg Muffins
Stuff these bad boys with your favorite veggies, meats, and cheeses for a totally customizable brunch dish. You can also freeze and reheat them easily.
Image via Chic Chef Co.
Mini Salads
Ingredients:
- Salad greens
- Apples
- Strawberries
- Blueberries
- Red onion
- Pecans (toast then in the oven on 325 for 12 minutes if you have the time)
- Feta or goat cheese (optional)
- 1 tablespoon Honey
- 1 small shallot
- 1 cup Chic Chef Chocolate balsamic
- 1/4 cup Chic Chef All purpose EVOO
- 1 tablespoon Chic Chef Honey Garlic Mustard
Instructions:
- Wash and dry all produce put in a bowl.
- Make your vinaigrette with the balsamic, EVOO, mustard, honey, and shallot.
- Whisk well, refrigerate until ready to serve.
- Pour over your salad mixture, then pile high in any glass of your choice! Make the vinaigrette ahead of time for more flavor- will last up to seven days refrigerated.
Cheese Crisps
These tasty crisps are a little bit cheesy, a little bit spicy, and all-around great for entertaining. You can snack on them all evening without worrying whether they'll go bad.
Keto Cheese Ball
Instead of making one big cheese ball for everyone, make a few tiny ones served on individual plates. Add crackers and veggies for dipping.
Spinach Artichoke Dip Mini Muffins
These bites make us want to turn all our favorite dips into muffins.
Maple Bourbon Walnut Mini Bundt Cakes
Serve these on festive plates or give them as party favors once your guests start leaving.
Mini Taco Sleighs
Tacos have never looked better. Or more festive. Make your favorite taco combinations or try your hand at a dessert taco instead!
