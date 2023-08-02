Lindsay Lohan Shared The *Adorable* Gift Jamie Lee Curtis Sent Her Baby Boy
From the moment Lindsay Lohan announced her pregnancy, it feels like the world patiently awaited the arrival of her baby boy. Once little Luai was born, Lohan received an out pour of love and support from friends. Among her many friends is her 'movie mom' Jamie Lee Curtis who wrote "MAGIC MONDAY! My movie daughter just made me a movie grandmother," on a dedicated Instagrampost — a touching move that made us wonder if someone was cutting onions. And on top of that? Jamie sent a super cute giftto Lohan's baby boy.
What did Jamie Lee Curtis gift baby Luai?
Jamie sent a bundle of children's books — we love that she also thought to include some titles she's penned!
What did Lindsay have to say about Jamie's gifts?
Lohan gushed over how cute her baby boy's gifts are in an Instagram story on Monday, and expressing her gratitude to her Freaky Fridaycostar.
What are other ways Jamie has shown her support for Linday's motherhood journey?
In an interview with Allure, Lohan revealed Curtis gave her encouraging advice about balancing work and motherhood. She said, "I spoke to Jamie Lee Curtis recently, and she was like, 'You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine.'"
Do Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis have plans to work together again?
Hopeful fans will be delighted to know Lohan and Curtis are on board for a sequel to Freaky Friday. Since Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas are still enjoying Luai's arrival, we don't plan to hear news for some time.
That's more than okay because this first-time mom needs time to bond with her baby boy — and enjoy the cutest gifts he's sure to receive over the next few months!
What do you think about Curtis' sweet gestures to Lohan and her Luai? Let us in the comments and follow the conversation on Facebook!
Header image via Carlo Allegri/Getty Images
