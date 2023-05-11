Lindsay Lohan And Jamie Lee Curtis Actually Confirm The "Freaky Friday" Sequel Is Happening
In discussion with the New York Times, Freaky Friday stars Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis revisited their roles in the iconic ‘03 comedy – that’s now confirmed to get the sequel treatment!We’re excited, too, but the stars aren’t totally committed for the sequel… yet. Both Lohan and Curtis are “in talks” to return, and they recently recounted what it’d mean to be Anna and Tess again with the NYT.
Curtis — coming off last year’s cinematic hits, Everything Everywhere All At Once and Halloween Ends — still retains a strong bond with Lohan, and hasn’t exactly been shy about her excitement towards circling back to Freaky Friday. Landing the original role and moving through production was undoubtedly significant to the actress: she cites her own success with Tess after taking on the job at the last minute, despite being booked and busy elsewhere.
“Had I had all the time in the world to prepare, I don’t think it would’ve been so good,” Curtis told the New York Times. “I just had to be in my body. I was also newly sober and I was able to have a community within the movie-work world. That was a big deal for me.”
Lohan was ready and raring to tackle 2003’s Freaky Fridayback in the day, after rocking a dual-role in The Parent Trap [1998].
“I threw myself into everything: accents, green screens, playing two people,” said Lohan. “So I felt comfortable after that. Freaky Friday felt different because I was going through all of the phases of a 16-year-old [but playing a character who was a year younger]. This was the era of Avril Lavigne and punk, and I wanted to experience it. We did white stripes in my hair.”
The fame Lohan endured at a young age didn’t always leave a positive effect, and it’s been a hot second since we’ve seen her fully emerge back into the spotlight. The star’s been busy since – she moved to Dubai, manages her overseas businesses, got married, and recently welcomed motherhood. After all that, Lohan remains eager to act again – potentially in a second Freaky Friday.
“Jamie and I are both open to that, so we’re leaving it in the hands that be,” Lohan told the NYTI. “We would only make something that people would absolutely adore.”
It sounds like Curtis is ready, too.
"As I went around the world with Halloween Ends, people wanted to know if there was going to be another “Freaky Friday.” Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, “It feels like there’s a movie to be made.”
Header image via Disney / IMDB