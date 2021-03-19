7 Blooms You Can Plant Now to Bring on Spring
If you're counting the days until you can get down and dirty bringing your garden to life, these first days of spring can be rough. It may not be full-on planting time in your neck of the woods yet, but that doesn't mean you can't get started. Whether it's your first time gardening or you're just itching to take your backyard masterpiece to the next level, there are some gorgeous blooms that you can get started now that will elevate your floral game all summer long. Check to see when you can expect your final frost of the season (we like the Farmer's Almanac calculator here) and then get your garden gloves ready, because it's time to spring it on.
1. Dahlias: These gorgeous blooms come in all sizes and in every color of the rainbow, and they'll fill your mid-summer garden with tons of vibrant colors — if you get started now. If you're already out of danger of frost, get your day lily tubers in the ground. If not, you can start them inside now so they're ready to go once the weather has warmed. (via Amber/Unsplash)
2. Day Lilies: Day lilies are another spectacularly varied family of plants, with tons of different colors and even different blooming seasons. (Plant them with care and they'll bloom one after the other all summer long.) These easy-care perennials don't mind the cold, so they can go in the ground almost anywhere now that it's spring. (But of course, check with your local grower about your particular area because YMMV.) (via A Perry/Unsplash)
3. Poppies: The sooner you scatter these seeds, the better — poppies actually need the cold (and ideally, a healthy dose of snow for some of the arctic and Iceland varieties!) to thrive. And once they're blooming, these beauties are drought-tolerant, so if you hate watering (same), these are a great option. (via Laura Goodsell/Unsplash)
4. Wildflowers: If you live in warmer climes, cue the Tom Petty, because these colorful, relaxed flowers can be grown from seed now. If you get snow where you live, hold off until after the last frost. But ether way, make sure you have your scissors ready: Wildflowers make gorgeous gift bouquets for friends and family all summer long. (via Annie Spratt/Unsplash)
5. Cosmos: Are you looking for a garden superstar? Get your hands on some cosmos — these cottage-garden faves will add charm and color to your borders and beds or even your containers. Like wildflowers, they need to be planted once the danger of frost has passed, but if you can't wait, start 'em inside now because they transplant nicely. (via Md Mehedi Hasan/Unsplash)
6. Zinnias: Drought-tolerant and heat-tolerant, colorful zinnias are a snap to grow for beginners and have a huge payoff in tons of cheerful, sturdy blooms that are perfect for cut flowers. Sow these after the frost and enjoy them through fall. (via Jeana Bala/Unsplash)
7. Sweet Peas: With their graceful pastel shades and sweet, old-fashioned scent, sweet peas are the trailing vines of your romantic garden dreams. Definitely don't wait to get these going: These beauties need to be planted before the last frost. (via Eugenia Romanova/Unsplash)
Have any gardening advice, or suggestions on what else to plant in March? Tell us about it on Twitter @BritandCo!
This post has been updated.
If there's one thing we've learned in the last year, it's that stress is pretty dang inescapable. While it's impossible to totally remove worry from our day-to-day (after all, some stress is actually good for us), there are ways to minimize its impact and find harmony with it.
One such way is to weave more moments of self-care into our day. These moments allow us to make a conscious effort to ground ourselves and re-establish control over anything that may be increasing our anxiety, particularly throughout the workday. To figure out where to start, we tapped our friends at Boxed Water who know a thing or two about prioritizing one of the most essential elements of self-care: staying hydrated! Ahead, we share nine mindful ideas you can tap into today to bring some zen to your 9-to-5. These self-care swaps will help infuse a spa-like feel to your everyday routine and help you feel relaxed from the AM rush to your midday lunch break, all the way through to your wind-down bedtime routine.
Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate
Indulge in a morning bath
Wondering how to best reclaim the time we used to spend commuting? Dream up some uninterrupted you-time with a morning bath or a calming DIY facial massage.
Slow down your morning with a skincare meditation
It's easy to speed through your beauty routine in the AM, but what if you turned off auto-pilot and took that time to be more intentional in your process? We've got a full skincare meditation tutorial here, but some of the highlights of the 6-minute ritual include thinking about what you wish to release that is no longer serving you as you cleanse and exfoliate your skin.
Get a vitamin D blast
Now that spring is upon us, we can finally get back outdoors and prioritize lunch breaks away from our desk. If you don't have a yard to lounge in (I certainly don't), you can sit on your stoop to soak up some sun or head to a neighboring park for a picnic-style lunch. If your workload has you feeling strapped to your desk, it's even more crucial that you follow this tip to destress, fuel up, and revel in a natural mood boost from the sunshine.
Stretch it out
Ok, so maybe it's not realistic to squeeze in a sweaty workout in between Zoom calls, but stretching can be just as soothing and restorative for the body. Keep a yoga mat handy by your desk and add a 10-minute break to your calendar to work on your flexibility and unfold from your slouched desk posture.
Try a no-phone break
If you step away from your desk, but are still scrolling on your phone reading emails, it's not really a break. Seek out other ways to fill your break time away from screens, like flipping through physical copies of your favorite magazine, reading a chapter in a book, or pressing play on a podcast to give your eyes a rest.
Find your aromatherapy match
Scent is a powerful mood shifter. As many of us continue to work from the privacy of our own homes, there's never been a better time to experiment with scent and find what fragrances speak to you most. Candles and essential oil diffusers are an easy way to create a fresh vibe in your space, but room mists are also having a moment.
Journal your stress away
The benefits of journaling are far and wide: a) it's great for goal setting and manifesting and b) it can help shift your mindset and melt your worries away. Pause your nightly streaming marathon to jot down any stressors you encountered throughout the day, or to set intentions you have for the rest of the week, like making more sustainable choices or showing gratitude everyday.
When in doubt, send a meme
Feeling in need of human connection? Text a friend a meme that made you smile before you get ready for bed. Hopefully, you'll wake up to something positive in return!
Photography by Brittany Dawn. Art Direction and Styling by Kayla Haykin.