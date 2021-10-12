Gothic Decor For Spooky Season And Beyond
Spooky season might have you thinking gothic decor consists only of skeletons, ravens, and things that go bump in the night, but the aesthetic goes beyond the month of Halloween. In fact, the dark and moody decor can create a surprisingly romantic setting, often borrowing inspiration from the Victorian era — and painting those references all black. Embrace the eerily enchanting style with these scary-beautiful decor picks.
Wayfair Akins Wall Mirror ($220)
This Victorian inspired-mirror will have extra impact thanks to the gorgeous, glossy black finish.
Belgian Flax Linen Fringe Ruffle Duvet Cover ($279)
Ruffled bedding becomes surprisingly romantic in the darkest shade.
Target Toddman High Back Club Chair ($174)
When you're ready for some serious drama, tuck this regal chair into a corner of your home.
West Elm Dried Bright Autumn Bouquet ($40)
While living flowers won't exactly fit into the morbid mood, the deep colors of this beautiful dried bunch are a better complement to the setting.
Amazon Black Crystal Chandelier ($80)
Hang above your vanity or bed for a glamorous and ghoulish touch.
Etsy Vintage Black Roses Print ($19)
You can choose from a variety of prints in this style — from roses to skeletons and nocturnal animals — to suit your personal interpretation of goth.
Target Emily Sheer Voile Curtain ($7)
You may want to reserve your blackout curtains for your bedroom, while these sheer black curtains can help set the mood elsewhere while still letting veiled light in.
Target Ribbed Throw Pillow ($18)
Before you splurge on a costly black couch or bed frame, start with an assortment of black pillows for an affordable, gothic touch.
PB Teen The Emily & Meritt Bed of Roses Comforter ($127)
This hauntingly beautiful black and white bedding is enough to convince us to makeover our whole bedroom with the bewitching aesthetic.
Anthropologie Eloise Table Lamp ($148)
This antique-looking lamp brings a little charm to an otherwise goth setting.
Etsy Black Heart Vase ($38)
A vase that finds the beauty in the macabre makes a chilling addition to your bedside table or vanity top.
Amazon Richland Black Pillar Candles Set ($20)
Invoke the spirits with a set (or several) of black pillar candles.
Amazon Ashler Black Faux Sheepskin Rug ($31)
Place a plush black rug in your space for a dramatic effect.
Overstock Sacred Heart Glass Cloche ($119)
A glass cloche is the perfect encasement for gothic emblems, like these withering heart figurines.
Target Washed Wood Floor Lamp ($100)
All black lamps create a muted, moody glow when on, and a striking statement in your space all the time.
BookBook Hardback Leather Case ($129)
Okay, this is cool — it's actually a case for your laptop, which you can hide away as decor with an antique book collection when not in use.
Jonathan Adler Skull Bookends ($398)
These cadaverous bookends serve as actual pieces of art in your gothic space.
