14 Floral Wallpaper Ideas We're Loving For Spring
We stare at the wall quite a bit during our average WFH day, and we are in the market for some floral wallpaper to make things more interesting to look at! Adding new colors and prints to your home will put you in a spring mood every time you enter a room, and while Miranda Priestly might not be a fan of florals for spring, we definitely are. Here are 14 ideas to get you started.
Floral Peel & Stick Floral Wallpaper ($34)
This wallpaper comes ready to use and can easily be applied to your walls for an easy, instant upgrade. To remove, all you have to do is peel it off! The pink, white, and blue color palette means that it'll fit right into your decor, regardless of whether you prefer warm tones or cool tones.
Chasing Paper Sketched Floral Print Removable Wallpaper ($79)
This multicolored paper has enough shades to pull from that you can change up your decor regularly, but it won't overwhelm the rest of the room.
Removable Superbloom Mural ($329+)
If you're really looking to splurge on a new wall, consider this gorgeous floral mountainside. Whether you're from the mountains or you've never seen them in person, it'll have you dreaming of the great outdoors long after the spring flowers disappear.
Monique Lhuillier Tuileries Removable Wallpaper ($59+)
Decor trends like reclaimed wood furniture and ombre coffee table books bring this vintage floral wallpaper into the 21st century. Pair with toned-down pieces to keep things cohesive or go wild with neon accents that contrast the pastel colors.
House of Hackney Hollyhocks Wallpaper ($298)
You'll never get bored of your decor with a wall this vivid! If you want to pair it with artwork, we recommend finding pieces with similar colors and a larger pattern. That way your wallpaper and your art aren't competing with each other.
Pastel Floral Removable Floral Wallpaper ($59+)
This beachy take on floral wallpaper is the perfect way to transition your home from spring to summer. The muted colors and artsy design will also add a little bit of retro to your space. Love!
Garden Party Peel & Stick ($65)
If you like floral patterns but aren't so sure about all of the crazy colors, consider a more monochromatic, toned-down wallpaper instead. This pick features a bunch of different shades of blue. You can use the more vivid shades for spring and summer, and the darker blues come winter!
Tempaper Scandi Floral Peel and Stick ($103)
Peel and stick wallpaper isn't just for walls. Use it to add this Scandi paper to your stairs, your bookshelves, or the insides of drawers.
Emanuela Carratoni Vintage Floral Geometry ($79+)
If you're totally digging the '60s and '70s vibe right now, grab a psychedelic wallpaper that features layers of color and geometric motifs in addition to the flowers.
Peony Floral Wall Decal ($119)
Love flowers but don't want to commit to covering your whole wall? Opt for a wall decal in lieu of a whole wallpaper.
Hydrangea Floral Wallpaper ($122)
Instead of a multicolored, multi-floral print, choose a wallpaper that features your favorite flower. Not only will it scale back the intensity of the wallpaper but it will also make your space feel more personal than ever. We are all about these bright blue hydrangeas!
RoomMates Watercolor Roses ($57)
A rosy watercolor print is understated and perfect for any room. In addition to the beautiful colors, it features brush strokes instead of hard lines, which gives it a more artsy look.
Camont Wallpaper ($100)
This French farmhouse-inspired print features animals, homes, and fountains in a gray and chartreuse color palette. Consider this the perfect paper for anyone who wants more than plants on their walls.
Anthropologie Abstract Wallpaper ($128)
This wallpaper reminds us of what a garden would look like if Jackson Pollock painted it. Funky and colorful, this out-of-the-ordinary paper is so bold, you can go easy on the decor.
Follow us on Pinterest and check out our email newsletter for more floral wallpaper and home content ideas.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Brit + Co Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks of North Carolina (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta!