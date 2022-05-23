20 Mirror DIYs To Change Up Your Space For Cheap
We know that mirrors are great for applying your tinted moisturizer, making sure your outfit looks put together, and checking that your bubble braids are even, but why should they be boring? You don't need very many supplies to update the mirror in your space, and it's super easy to create designs that you've probably never thought of. Keep reading for some of our favorite mirror DIYs.
Ideas For Summer Mirror DIYs
Pom Pom DIY Mirror
This mirror has so much color and texture that it'll give any space in your home a summer upgrade. Go with neutrals like beige and brown, or opt with a rainbow of vivid neons. Whatever best reflects your style will look amazing! (via Brit + Co)
Easy Paneled Gold Industrial Mirror
We're pretty sure that gold makes everything look more chic. This mirror (and its open design) will actually make your space feel larger. Place it in a room that gets lots of light to maximize the reflection potential. (via Never Skip Brunch)
DIY Donut Mirror
If you're always in need of a mirror to carry with you, why not make it an extra cute one? We love donuts more than the average person so this colorful donut mirror is the perfect DIY to add to our beauty bag. (via Brit + Co)
DIY TikTok Moss Mirror
Give your room a forest fairy-meets-cottage core update with a mossy mirror. Don't worry if you don't want to chance letting dirt and insects into your room — just buy faux moss from the craft store and go ham with your glue gun. (via The Sorry Girls)
Splatter Painted DIY Mirror Wall Art
Mirrors aren't just for lookin'! Make a statement with vivid colors and just enough paint splattering to add some dynamic details. Personally, we think this would look amazing with our rainbow bar cart. (via A Beautiful Mess)
DIY Bauble Mirror
Add some whimsy to your mirror with barely any effort. The baubles are small enough that they won't overpower the mirror but they're way more fun to look at than a regular frame. (via The Collected House)
Bathroom Organizer Mirror
The only thing better than a regular mirror? A functional mirror. (via Paper and Stitch)
Mirror DIYs We Found On TikTok
@ystreetstudio What trend should I try next? #easydiy#moonmirror#moonmirrordiy#diytrend#tiktokdiy♬ Sex and the City (Main Theme) - TV Sounds Unlimited
All you need to make this lunar beauty is some joint compound, a spray bottle, and a paintbrush. You can play with it until you like the look of the texture, and we love that it doesn't have to be perfect.
@jueceyredd DIY Cloud Mirror #LoveMeMode#DIY♬ original sound - Teaia Taylor
LED lights and some fluffy filling will transform your mirror from drab to fab. This is our favorite kind of night light. Plus, you can change the color depending on your mood!
@wallyparton Reply to @bethbopb how we made our big, wavy mirror #diy#diymirror#mirrorframe#gustafwestman#ultrafragolamirror#interiordesign#curatedmaximalism#wallyparton♬ Prisencolinensinainciusol (Remastered) - Adriano Celentano
Considering we usually see mirrors come in circles or rectangles, we are totally on board with wavy mirrors. This layered option is super easy to make, and even though it adds extra dimension, it doesn't take up any extra space.
@genevavanderzeil Easiest project I’ve done in forever 🌼. #bunnings#bunninginspo#diy#upcycling#daisymirror#diydaisymirror#makemirrorswithme#mirrorproject#mirrormirrormade♬ Roxanne - Instrumental - Califa Azul
Everything is not as it seems with this daisy DIY mirror. Add a fresh coat of paint to wooden circles, then arrange them in a larger circle and glue your mirror overtop. It doesn't get much cuter than this.
@444.xo0 Everything was less than $45 so it’s broke b!tch friendly 🤪 Credit to @myxva ✨ More details in comments #diy#vanitymirror#fyp#SummerVlog♬ original sound - rîs
Turn your mirror into something worthy of a Broadway dressing room with some push lights. You deserve to feel like a star!
@calistartist not for everyone but love it for me #sprayfoam#mirror#decor#homedecor#ByeByeSundayBlues#ImoniCarly#interiordesign#DIY♬ First Class - Jack Harlow
You've never used spray foam quite like this... add some around the edge of your mirror in a zigzag motion. Paint it to match the rest of your decor and you'll have a new focal point for your bedroom.
@xoxomajsen Second hand mirror fix up, first project of the summer 😍 #fördig#fyp#checker#checkermirror#diy#diyproject#diymirror#diyprojects#fypシ#gördetsjälv♬ FEEL THE GROOVE - Queens Road, Fabian Graetz
We'd fill our homes from floor to ceiling with checkerboard decor if we got the chance. But for now, we'll settle with a mirror ;). Painter's tape rectangles and spray paint will be your best friends for this project.
@hometalk Fake a high-end mirror with one from the Dollar Store! ✨ #TikTokPartner#LearnOnTikTok#SummerDIY#SummerProject#HomeDecor♬ FIESTA! UND - Serpens
Grab some sheets of gold foil and a can of spray adhesive for this project. You can use strips of the foil that's as wide as you like, but we'd recommend starting small. You can always add more!
@glowyberd diy mosaic mirror made by yours truly :,) #diy#fyp#mirror♬ still woozy cover - stanmellstrom
Add some colorful pebbles to an already-funky mirror to make something one of a kind. This totally reminds us of confetti.
@suzy.day Wait for it!! do you like?! DIY jewelry holder. #diy#craft#diyproject#artistsoftiktok#musthave#trending#retro#quicktip#urbanoutfitters♬ original sound - Maude latour
Test your painter skills with a lovely color palette and a few different brushes. You can paint dots, squiggles, or even paint a scene. Attach some hooks to hang your necklaces from and you're done!
@shirstruly Please watch until the end 🥰 #mirrorart#resin#resinart#diy#diymirror♬ Polaroid Love - ENHYPEN
We'll never get over how chic + sophisticated marble decor looks. Mix some glitter in with epoxy and pour one after the other to create an overlapping effect. Go in with a Sharpie for some final details or leave as-is. Either way, this DIY mirror is *gorgeous.*
@huntersofhappiness_ One of my favorite projects ever!!! #somuchfun#diyproject#epoxyresin#roommakeover#mirrormakeover#floral#easydiy#UltaSkinTok♬ original sound - Elise Hunter DIY + Design
This is another DIY that can use some epoxy. The key is to pick up some silicone flower molds that you can glue to your mirror frame. Don't forget to lay it out before you glue so you can make sure you like the finished product.
@jinkybinky DIY Wall mirror. Using joanns and dollar tree mirrors #dollartree#diy#foryourpage#foryou#diyprojectsideas#homedecor♬ Stereo Love - instrumental
Get mirrors in all different sizes and a piece of wood. Attach the mirrors in descending sizes or mix it up depending on what fits your vibe the best. Create multiples to turn this DIY mirror into a piece of art!
