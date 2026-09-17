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I need this on my bookshelf STAT!

'First-Time Caller' Fans: B.K. Borison is Releasing 'Longtime Listener' the Third Book in Meg Ryan Trilogy!

longtime listener bk borison heartstrings
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Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Sep 17, 2026
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams is B+C’s Entertainment Editor, Celebrity Interviewer, and On-Air Host with over 8 years of experience in the media space. Her interviews have amassed millions of views, and have been referenced in Vanity Fair, Deadline, and People. Whether she’s analyzing costumes, writing a movie review, or laughing with the hottest A-listers, she loves exploring themes of hope, restoration, and beauty. Chloe received a degree in American Southern Studies and Creative Writing from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and currently lives in New York City with an alarming amount of notebooks. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and TikTok and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

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B.K. Borison is releasing a brand new book this February that is the perfect cozy read to add to your bookshelf: Longtime Listener. Not only is the novel the third piece of her Heartstrings trilogy alongside First-Time Caller and And Now, Back to You, but it's also the third book inspired by Meg Ryan's most iconic movies. Yeah, say no more. You had me at Meg Ryan!

Here's everything you need to know about B.K. Borison's Longtime Listener — coming after her other books First-Time Caller and And Now, Back to You!

'Longtime Listener' is inspired by 'You've Got Mail'

In B.K. Borison's new book, we meet Maggie Lin, who lives in Baltimore and works at the radio station where everything began for our beloved book trilogy. Maggie really loves to work, and puts her radio station ahead of everything. But when a corporate rival shows up to threaten everything — and potentially steal Maggie's heart — she has quite a few decisions to make.

The new novel is inspired by You've Got Mail, which is one of my favorite '90s movies ever. It has so much heart and banter and cozy vibes, and I have no doubt Longtime Listener will have the same.

Although I will note that Longtime Listener is a lot spicier than You've Got Mail!

When does Longtime Listener come out?

Longtime Listener is set to be released on February 23, 2027. But you can feel free to pre-order it now!

How many books will there be in the Heartstrings series?

heartstrings series

Amazon

There are three books in the Heartstrings series:

  • First-Time Caller (2025), inspired by Sleepless in Seattle
  • And Now, Back to You (2026), inspired by When Harry Met Sally
  • Longtime Listener (2027), inspired by You've Got Mail

Are you a fan of all things pop culture? Check out Your First Look at Emma Mackey as Jadis & Meryl Streep as Aslan in Narnia: The Magician's Nephew.

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