B.K. Borison is releasing a brand new book this February that is the perfect cozy read to add to your bookshelf: Longtime Listener. Not only is the novel the third piece of her Heartstrings trilogy alongside First-Time Caller and And Now, Back to You, but it's also the third book inspired by Meg Ryan's most iconic movies. Yeah, say no more. You had me at Meg Ryan!

'Longtime Listener' is inspired by 'You've Got Mail'

In B.K. Borison's new book, we meet Maggie Lin, who lives in Baltimore and works at the radio station where everything began for our beloved book trilogy. Maggie really loves to work, and puts her radio station ahead of everything. But when a corporate rival shows up to threaten everything — and potentially steal Maggie's heart — she has quite a few decisions to make.

The new novel is inspired by You've Got Mail, which is one of my favorite '90s movies ever. It has so much heart and banter and cozy vibes, and I have no doubt Longtime Listener will have the same.

Although I will note that Longtime Listener is a lot spicier than You've Got Mail!