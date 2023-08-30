Watch The Trailer For Meg Ryan's Brand New Rom-Com "What Happens Later"
Before Gilmore Girls fall, Starbucks fall menu season, and sweater weather, there was Meg Ryan fall. Movies like You've Got Mail, When Harry Met Sally, and Sleepless In Seattle are basically required viewing for anyone who considers themselves a rom-com lover. And it looks like we've got another one to add to the list — Meg Ryan's new movie What Happens Later! The fall movie comes out this year and we are already in love! Before you revamp your fall fashion to emulate her oversized cardigans, turtlenecks, and pullovers, catch up on everything you need to know about the movie.
What is What Happens Later about?
Based on Steven Dietz’s play Shooting Star, Willa (Meg Ryan) is a magical thinker, while Bill (David Duchovny) is more of a disaster-oriented one. When they reconnect after their flights are delayed, the old flames realize they're just as attracted to each other now as they were decades ago. "As they unpack the riddle of their mutual past and compare their lives to the dreams they once shared, they begin to wonder if their reunion is mere coincidence, or something more enchanted," according to the official synopsis. Watch the What Happens Later trailer now!
When is the What Happens Later release date?
What Happens Later is coming to theaters on October 13. As soon as we find out What Happens Later streaming details, we'll let you know!
Who is involved in the movie?
Meg Ryan is joined by David Duchovny, who has starred in The X-Files, The Bubble, and New Year's Day. Ryan also serves What Happens Later's director and co-writer (alongside Kirk Lynn)!
What is the cast saying about What Happens Later?
The What Happens Later poster, starring Meg Ryan and David Duchovny. Image via Bleecker Street.
"It has a relationship to movies from the '40s, like Bringing Up Baby, in terms of the banter and the rhythm," Meg Ryan tells Entertainment Weekly. She adds that the way Nora Ephron (the writer behind movies like When Harry Met Sally and Julie & Julia) used rom-coms to comment on the times inspired her approach to What Happens Later.
"These rom-coms really work when the two characters are somehow opposites and yet have a rhythm of intellect and humor and dialogue and banter that sort of indicates their compatibility," she adds.
What are some other Meg Ryan movies to watch?
You can check out our full list of the best Meg Ryan movies, but here are some of our top recommendations:
