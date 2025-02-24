This 'Gilmore Girls' Spinoff Idea About Lorelai & Sookie Would Be Better Than A Reboot

There are quite a few Gilmore Girls spinoffs I'd love to watch; Jess Mariano's time in California and Lane & Paris living it up as roommates are two things I'd pay literal money to see onscreen, but I don't think anything comes close to the spinoff idea the GG community on Reddit came up with: Lorelai and Sookie becoming friends after Lor gave birth.

Warner Bros. TV

After Reddit user @neamhagusifreann realized that Lorelai constantly ordering takeoutmakes perfect sense (she did grow up in Emily & Richard's house with a cook, after all), other Gilmore Girlsfans quickly joined the conversation.

We all know that Lorelai moves to Stars Hollow at 16 after giving birth to Rory, and one Reddit user points out that "being best friends with Sookie would've definitely had its perks. She experiments a lot with her food, even outside her capacity as the inn's chef. We often see her bringing over food/leftovers."

"I could see a younger Sookie getting a job there and bonding with younger Lorelai and wanting to cook for them a lot!" another user comments, while a third says, "When I was younger and started to experiment with recipes and making my own, my friends were my guinea pigs. Very happy ones, too!"