I'd pay literal money for this.

This 'Gilmore Girls' Spinoff Idea About Lorelai & Sookie Would Be Better Than A Reboot

lorelai and sookie gilmore girls spinoff idea
Warner Bros. TV
By Chloe Williams​Feb 24, 2025
There are quite a few Gilmore Girls spinoffs I'd love to watch; Jess Mariano's time in California and Lane & Paris living it up as roommates are two things I'd pay literal money to see onscreen, but I don't think anything comes close to the spinoff idea the GG community on Reddit came up with: Lorelai and Sookie becoming friends after Lor gave birth.

Keep reading for the ultimate Lorelai & Sookie Gilmore Girls spinoff idea.

lorelai and sookie

Warner Bros. TV

After Reddit user @neamhagusifreann realized that Lorelai constantly ordering takeoutmakes perfect sense (she did grow up in Emily & Richard's house with a cook, after all), other Gilmore Girlsfans quickly joined the conversation.

We all know that Lorelai moves to Stars Hollow at 16 after giving birth to Rory, and one Reddit user points out that "being best friends with Sookie would've definitely had its perks. She experiments a lot with her food, even outside her capacity as the inn's chef. We often see her bringing over food/leftovers."

"I could see a younger Sookie getting a job there and bonding with younger Lorelai and wanting to cook for them a lot!" another user comments, while a third says, "When I was younger and started to experiment with recipes and making my own, my friends were my guinea pigs. Very happy ones, too!"

Now, this concept isn't confirmed but it's one of the best Gilmore Girls spinoff ideas I've read — and I've read a lot! Lorelai and Sookie are one of the best friendships on TV because of how well they match one another's energies, but also complement each other too. Not to mention the fact that when they fight, they always make up. And seeing how they met and actually formed that relationship would be sweeter than any of Sookie's desserts.

I could totally see these two women encourage each other through their young adult years as they pursued their dreams and discovered what they want their lives to look like. Sookie could have sleepovers in the shed and be the perfect babysitter for Rory while Lorelai worked, and I totally agree it would make so much sense for Sookie to work at the inn at the same time Lorelai started.

With Lorelai as a maid and maybe Sookie as a dishwasher, both of these ladies would grow, evolve, and climb the ladder together as the become the women Gilmore Girls fans know and love. Amy Sherman-Palladino please!!


