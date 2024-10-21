This Lorelai Gilmore Starbucks Drink Sounds Delicious But Makes No Sense
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
If there's anything Lorelai Gilmore loves in this world, it's coffee, coffee, coffee! The Gilmore Girls character literally always has a cup o' Joe in-hand, and even jokes at one time or another that she'd like to have the drink in an IV. (I wonder if that's what would finally cure my Monday morning slump?). Well, in honor of Gilmore Girls fall, one Starbucks location created their own drink to honor the Coffee Queen — but it didn't go exactly like they planned.
- On September 26, an Odessa, Texas Starbucks advertised a "Lorelai Gilmore" recipe.
- Gilmore Girls fans quickly pointed out Lorelai would be "a black dark roast girlie."
- The location also offers an Emily Gilmore drink and a Rory Gilmore drink.
On September 26, the Instagram account for a Starbucks in Odessa, Texas advertised free samples of the drink they named The Lorelai Gilmore. The drink is made up of blonde roast coffee, oat milk, pumpkin sauce, cinnamon dolce cold foam, and cinnamon powder.
But despite how delicious the drink sounds (and the fact Lorelai would support any and every coffee lover snagging a cup), Gilmore Girls fans quickly took to the comments to point out one glaring detail: she definitely drinks her coffee black.
"Real ones know [Rory and Lorelai Gilmore] both drank coffee black no cream no sugar," one user says, while another agrees Lorelai would be "a black dark roast girlie."
A third suggests she'd order "a coffee with a whisper of peppermint," which totally has me thinking about her iconic "I smell snow" moments! And now I'm craving a peppermint mocha...
Starbucks
But if you're a PSL fan, don't worry. Latte lovers in the comments also pulled through, promising the drink tastes just as good as it sounds. "Kudos to whoever came up with this!!" one user adds. "Tried it yesterday and then again today, found the perfect pumpkin ratio for me✨✨✨ ready to embrace pumpkin szn like NEVER BEFORE 👀"
The Odessa Starbucks also featured a Rory Gilmore drink (iced chai with white mocha, pumpkin foam, caramel drizzle, and cinnamon dolce topping) and an Emily Gilmore drink (London fog with oat milk and honey).
BRB while I go whip up these drinks for myself!
