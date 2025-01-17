You Probably Missed This Luke & Lorelai Wedding Easter Egg In 'Gilmore Girls' Season 2
Every Gilmore Girls fan knows that Luke and Lorelai were always endgame. Despite the fact they had to watch each other get into different relationships (while I love Max, I'll never be able to stomach the way Christopher acts ugh). But there's one moment in an early Gilmore Girls episode that teases Luke and Lorelai getting married, and even though I've watched it countless times I never caught it before!
Here's that Luke and Lorelai wedding detail you probably missed in Gilmore Girls season 2.
Lorelai teased her wedding date way before 'A Year in the Life'
Gilmore Girls season 2, episode 3, "Red Light on the Wedding Night" opens with Lorelai and Rory tasting Fran's cakes at Weston's Bakery ahead of Lorelai's wedding to Max. And when Fran insists the girls stay to figure out exactly which cake flavor they like the best, sticking firm to the idea that there's nothing more important than your wedding day, Lorelai doesn't bat an eye when she says, "Well, it ain't Guy Fawkes Day." And TBH, Fran's confused response is exactly how I felt the first time I watched this episode.
We all know Lorelai gets cold feet when she realizes she's not actually in love with Max and bails on him before the wedding. After all, it's definitely more memorable than Lorelai's joke, which I've always taken to be a throwaway line (she really does have a random sense of humor). That is, until @dianaathome on Tiktok pointed out that Guy Fawkes Day, a British holiday celebrating the failed Gunpowder Plot that happened in 1605, takes place on November 5 — the same day as Luke and Lorelai's wedding in A Year in the Life.
I can't believe I never caught this! And I'm not the only one. "I don't know if I'm more impressed that someone snuck this in or that you found it!" one user commented, while another says, "It is Helen Pai and Dave Rygalski's anniversary. [Luke and Lorelai's] original wedding date June 3rd is Helen Pai's birthday!" (Helen Pai is the real-life, albeit loose, inspiration for Lane Kim!)
Now, while this is a super fun connection to find, a lot of Gilmore Girls viewers are realizing just how much they dislike Lorelai's behavior in the actual scene (as in, eating all the cake knowing Sookie was already preparing one). And it's sparked a ton of conversation.
"I felt so bad for [Fran]! She put all the effort and make all those adorable and tasty cakes and the two of them are like “Hehe screw ethics we get to eat free cake!”since Sooki was just going to make one for free," one Reddit user says. "Maybe it’s the service industry in me talking but I can’t get over how annoyed I would be."
Another goes so far as to say this scene is why they "I like to think this is the reason she wouldn’t sell the Dragonfly to Lorelai & Sookie. Revenge."
If Fran's cake tasting really was free, then eating her out of house and home just for fun is definitely not cool, Lorelai. (Although I still think it's not as unrealistic as her showing up to Chilton in a tee and shorts).
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!