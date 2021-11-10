Be Comfy *And* Stylish On Thanksgiving With These These Loungewear Outfit Ideas
Let's just say Thanksgiving isn't the *ideal* time for tight-fitting clothing. Between the turkey and the stuffing and the pie (or the alternative pie-free desserts), Thanksgiving dinner is just a time when you don't want to be thinking about fitting into your skinny jeans. Enter elevated loungewear. These stylish and comfy options are great for pairing with sneakers and minimalist jewelry on Thanksgiving day so you can look your best and feel your coziest — even during a food coma.
Tops
Naked Wardrobe Deep-V Long Sleeve Bodysuit ($54)
First up for your consideration is this richly hued bodysuit that's both comfy *and* undeniably sexy. We love the look of pairing a stylish bodysuit with lounge pants to create a fashionable take on leisure.
Zara Basic Knit Sweater ($36)
You can't go wrong with a basic sweater paired with comfy jeans or stretchy pants.
Marine Layer Moonlight Velour Sweatshirt in Pine Needle ($88)
Another fantastic sweater option, this Marine Layer piece is the perfect color to celebrate the ringing in of the holiday season — and, it's sustainably made.
Madewell Women's Northside Vintage Tee (From $10, was $19)
A classic white tee paired with boyfriend jeans and a fuzzy cardigan is another fantastic option for turkey day. We love the idea of accentuating this look with a gold chain necklace.
ASTR The Label Front Cutout Long Sleeve Bodysuit ($55)
Another amazing bodysuit for pairing with lounge pants, this little number also has a cutout top to add an extra dose of style to your look.
Everlane The Track Half-Zip ($68)
If this color wasn't already impressive enough to make you buy, you can also get matching sweatpants.
Bottoms
SKIMS Cozy Knit Pant ($88)
It's that season again: SKIMS' cult-favorite fuzzy pants are back into action, and pair perfectly with the bodysuits mentioned above.
4th & Reckless Annoushka Side Slit Leggings ($32)
Love leggings but don't want to spend all your time in your yoga pants? These fashionable pants are just as comfy and form-flattering, but have an elevated style.
Lunya Organic Pima Wide Leg Pant ($148)
Go big or go home with this gorgeously soft pima cotton pants. They're undeniably on-trend and just happen to be in the perfect Turkey Day hue. (Pick up the matching top for good measure.)
Parachute Women's Classic Sweatpant ($119)
Did you know everyone's favorite bedding brand was also making loungewear? This comfy sweatpant is made from the same high-quality fabric for which the brand is known, and also coordinates with a matching sweatshirt.
Women's Tie-Dye Fold-Over Fleece Lounge Jogger Pants ($20)
Partake in the tie-dye trend with these fleece-lined joggers guaranteed to keep you warm all day long.
Sets
Reformation Cashmere Sweatsuit ($278)
Get luxurious with this two-piece cashmere set from Reformation. Not only is it cozy (and roomy!), it's exceedingly elegant.
Daily Practice by Anthropologie Knit Lounge Set ($140)
Be a vision in green with this knit lounge set that showcases a v-neckline and speckled print. Bonus points for the coordinating slippers.
