Stanley & LoveShackFancy Are Dropping Their Largest Collab Next Week
Stanley 1913 and LoveShackFancy are at it again with an all-new collaboration fit for the holiday season. As their fourth (and largest) collection yet, it features four new colorways and never-before-seen product iterations that allow you to sip happy all season long. From Stanley 1913’s famous tumblers to handy wine holders to keep spirits merry and bright, every piece gets a lovely LoveShackFancy treatment via adorable bow and floral motifs.
The collection drops on November 12 at 12 p.m. ET on Stanley1913.com, with select products available on LoveShackFancy.com and at select LoveShackFancy stores.
Shop our 8 favorite finds from the new Stanley 1913 x LoveShackFancy collab for the holiday season below!
Stanley 1913 x LoveShackFancy Holiday The Quencher ProTour Set 4-Pack
Snag the entire suite of Stanley 1913 x LoveShackFancy holiday tumblers for $250 when it drops. You'll also be able to shop each design separately for $55 each.
Stanley 1913 x LoveShackFancy Holiday Everyday Camp Mug Set
These camp mugs will keep your hot drinks hot all night long. They're perfect for pouring up spiked hot chocolates and teas this holiday season! Two come in a single set for $65, making for a great gift to gift to a couple, pair of besties, or split up into two gifts.
Stanley 1913 x LoveShackFancy Holiday The Everyday Cocoa Set
You can also shop this upgraded mug set that comes with an insulated thermos for $125. Whatever you decide to put in it, each piece transports beautifully so you can bring along a delightfully cozy beverage wherever the season may take you.
Stanley 1913 x LoveShackFancy Holiday Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler
Complete with a convenient flip straw, this 20-ounce tumbler makes staying hydrated oh-so stylish. Snag it for $45 when the entire Stanley 1913 x LoveShackFancy collection drops on November 12.
Stanley 1913 x LoveShackFancy Holiday The Quencher Details ProTour Tumbler Set 2-Pack
This two-pack of Stanley tumblers comes with a 30-ounce and 20-ounce Quencher so you can share the love. It'll be available in three LoveShackFancy-coded colorways beginning November 12.
Stanley 1913 x LoveShackFancy Holiday Reserve All Day Wine Set
Wine lovers, this set is for you! It includes a secure wine reserve that can hold an entire bottle of your favorite vino at the perfect temperature until you're ready to imbibe, plus two wine tumblers. The charming set will sell for $120.
Stanley 1913 x LoveShackFancy Holiday All Day Julienne Mini Cooler
This mini cooler has a 10-can capacity so you can bring the party with you this holiday season. What's more is it comes in two stunning colorways complete with a set of bag charms to up the cuteness. Each color will sell for $140.
Stanley 1913 x LoveShackFancy Holiday Quencher ProTour Ornament Set
Finally, the Stanley 1913 x LoveShackFancy collaboration for the 2025 holiday season includes this cutie little ornament set so you can deck the halls and rep your favorite brands while doing it. The ornaments resemble the beloved Stanley tumblers in LoveShackFancy's colors, complete with ribbons for hanging on the Christmas tree or mantle. This four-pack will sell for $50.
