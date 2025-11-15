Your Definitive Guide To Watching The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade In 2025

The 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade marks the show’s 99th year and will take place on November 27. There’s no better way to kick off the holiday season than with the annual parade that promises all kinds of fun to tune in for. While some people prefer to go in person, there’s no shame in enjoying the holiday fun from your couch. This year, Macy’s is preparing for their big 100th anniversary next year, so they’re making the 99th parade extra special. From a terrifying Stranger Things float to the return of some classic balloons, this year’s parade is sure to be fun.

As usual, the parade will be hosted by Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie, and, despite her recent exit from NBC, Hoda Kotb will return to host too. Fans were pretty sad to see her go when she departed the network, so it’s exciting to see that she’s not gonna miss the annual event of the season. A lot has happened in pop culture this year, meaning there’s so much to celebrate at the 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Scroll to find out everything you need to know about the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2025!

Where can you stream the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2025? For cable users, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air on NBC as always. However, if you’re looking for streaming options, you can catch the parade on NBC’s streaming platform, Peacock.

What time does the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade air? The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade begins at 8:30 am and will end at 12:00 pm, just in time for the annual National Dog Show. For anyone who likes to sleep in, the parade will air again at 2 pm.

Which Broadway shows are performing in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2025? The 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will feature Broadway performances from Buena Vista Social Club, Just in Time, and Ragtime.

Who are the musical guests for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2025? This year, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is stacked with talented performers gracing the iconic floats. Drew Baldridge, Matteo Bocelli, Colbie Caillat, Ciara, Gavin DeGraw, Meg Donnelly, Mr. Fantasy, Foreigner, Debbie Gibson, Mickey Guyton, Christopher Jackson, Jewel, Lil Jon, Kool & the Gang, Darlene Love, Roman Mejia, Taylor Momsen, Tiler Peck, Radio City Rockettes, Busta Rhymes, Calum Scott, Shaggy, Lauren Spencer Smith, Luísa Sonza and Teyana Taylor will all be performing at the parade. However, the most exciting performance of the year has got to be the recently announced KPop Demon Hunters parade debut. Voices of the film’s girl group, Huntr/x, EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami, will sing as their characters' balloons fly down 34th Street.

What's the best broadcast of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade? The best place to catch the parade without leaving your living room and heading to 34th Street is on NBC or Peacock. While other networks have shown footage throughout the years, NBC is the only place to catch all the performances and a close-up view right from Macy’s Herald Square. However, for Spanish speakers, Telemundo will be the best option as it will air a Spanish version of the parade hosted by Andrea Meza, Aleyda Ortiz, and Clovis Nienow.

