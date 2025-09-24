Um, The Man Who Was Arrested At Taylor & Travis' Property Was Sent By Justin Baldoni

The back-and-forth legal battle between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively continues to stun — especially as a man was recently arrested for trespassing at Travis Kelce's home in an alleged attempt to deliver deposition papers to Taylor Swift. (Yes, that's a mouthful) If you're still confused about what happened, you're not alone — but I've got you covered. Here's everything we know so far about the arrest, how it ties to Justin Baldoni, and what it all means.

Star broke the news on September 22, 2025 that "a process server" (AKA someone who's job is to deliver and serve legal documents) was "attempting to serve Taylor Swift deposition papers on behalf of Justin Baldoni's lawyers" and got arrested for criminal trespassing. According to their reporting, the arrestee in question was Justin Lee Fisher, and he was apprehended at Travis Kelce's home around 2 a.m.

Unfortunately, this is the second account of trespassing at Kelce's home this month. Rolling Stone reported that Drew Bossi and Laura Baker 'were named for the offense of “criminal trespass property' at Kelce’s address." While there's plenty of redacted information in both police reports, KCTV corroborated that the address in the police report matched that of the burglary incident around Kelce's house last year where "Chiefs’ memorabilia had previously been stolen."

Meanwhile, it's worth noting that a judge denied Baldoni's legal team's requests "for an extension to depose Taylor Swift, according to a ruling" on September 12, 2025. (via CNN) Does this mean Fisher was sent in the middle of the night to catch Swift at home since the extension wasn't granted? Was it all a miscommunication?

Regardless of the intention, it's definitely jarring that multiple people have been caught trespassing at Kelce's home — especially in the midst Swift filing another restraining order against her alleged stalker (whose whereabouts are apparently currently unknown). TMZ reported on September 15, 2025 that Swift had to sneak into the Chiefs vs. Eagles game at Arrowhead behind bulletproof glass — making it incredibly evident that Swift and Kelce are concerned about their safety these days.

And as for the Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively legal battle of it all? That's one saga that I'm sure will continue to play out in the court of public opinion alongside the actual court for months to come.