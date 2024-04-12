Mandy Moore Didn't Hold Back About BTS Drama On Vanity Fair's "It's Totally Raining Teens" Cover Shoot
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Mandy Moore's standout performance as matriarch Rebecca in popular TV show This Is Us is truly notable, but she was a massive part of a lot of maaaaany millennial's preteen days past. Her blonde era á la the Princess Diaries years alone is unforgettable enough, and yet she gave us hit after hit. I mean, who else could give us hits like "I Wanna Be With You" and "Candy"?
Well, the former teen queen recently opened up about what happened during one of her most iconic pop culture moments ever — she totally spilled on Vanity Fair's 2003 "It's Totally Raining Teens" cover shoot. You know the one! Keep reading if you're curious to know what went down on set!
Who was on the cover of "It's Totally Raining Teens?"
Image via Vanity Fair
Mandy Moore, Amanda Bynes, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Hilary Duff, Lindsay Lohan, Raven-Symoné, Evan Rachel Woods, and Alexis Bledel (she'll always be Rory from Gilmore Girls to us) graced the Vanity Fair cover. It's like Vanity Fair took all of our favorite teen pop stars, threw them in a room together, and gave us one of the greatest pop culture media moments of all time. And while that was great for us, we never considered if everyone actually got along or not...
What does Mandy Moore remember from set?
Image via Evan Agostini/Getty Images
She recently appeared on Valeria Lipovetsky’s podcast Not Alone to talk about everything from being a celebrity to relationships. Although she thinks it's funny now, she recalled that there was BTS drama between some of the teens on the cover shoot of "It's Totally Raining Teens."
"There was a fight over a boy I wanna say between two people, I don't even remember who. I remember feeling like a real outlier and outlier like, 'I am not a part of the cool kids club," she said.
Now, if I remember correctly...there may have been a bit of a back-and-forth with Hilary Duff and Lindsay Lohan about a certain special boy named Aaron Carter. Oh, to have been a fly on the wall for the teen drama queen antics that surely unfolded...
Is Mandy Moore friends with anyone from the "It's Totally Raining Teens" cover?
Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Yes! Mandy and Hilary Duff have been friends for over two decades now. She also said they get a kick out of reminiscing about those days. She told Lipovetsky, "We were such babies then and to think fast-forward 20 years from now… our husbands are best friends. She’s a very, very dear friend to me.”
Her hope is that her and Hilary Duff will be able to share how long they've known each other with their kids. "One day we’ll be able to show our kids like, ‘Isn’t this so funny, we knew each other back then and now look at us,'" she fondly said.
Mandy Moore just confirmed what we've all been thinking: pop stars really are just like us...just with more fame and fortune under their belts!
Lead image via Evan Agostini/Getty Images
