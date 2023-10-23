14 Cozy Matching Sets You Can Hibernate In This Winter
Whether you’re stepping out for coffee or lounging around at home with a candle lit, these matching sets offer an instant solution to finding the right outfit. Seriously – matching sets eliminate the amount of time it’d take to pick out two pieces from your closet that *actually* coordinate, and instead grant you the time back to focus on your day. These matching sets, ranging from soft silks to cozy knits, have you covered on your comfort-forward fashions – plus, they’re the perfect uniform for snuggling up this season.
Free People Hailee Cardi Set
This lush matching set is heavyweight, but has a very light feel at the same time. The separates join together to make you feel like you're wearing a literal blanket all day long. And when you don't feel like rockin' a monochrome 'fit, each piece works super well on its own.
ZARA Metallic Mesh Oversized Top + Pants
This metallic matching set is your go-to for serving on nights out. It's a bit sheer, so making sure you have some solid basics to wear underneath is crucial. Once you've laid that foundation, your set will shine – literally.
Sunday Best Butterfly Sweater + Attitude Pant
If the coquette aesthetic is more your thing, this baby blue duo will be perfect for wearing when you're working from home or simply having a lazy weekend on the couch.
Skims Soft Lounge Ringer Cropped Tank + Drawstring Pant
This matching set is *so* soft to the touch, it's heavenly. You really gotta hand it to Kim K for crafting the comfiest pieces around.
Rat Boi Long Sleeve Top + Lounge Bike Shorts
Even just looking at this pair makes us want to cuddle up in bed. The long sleeve top boasts thumb holes for an extra touch of cozy, and the flattering fit of the shorts won't dig into your skin when you want to relax.
GAP CashSoft Mockneck Sweater + CashSoft Shaker-Stitch Sweater Pants
GAP's latest CashSoft fabric may be based in cotton, but it's plush like cashmere. What an ideal feel for your coziest fall outfit!
Hollister Feel Good Crew Sweatshirt & Dad Jogger Bundle
This berry shade will give all other matching sets a run for their money. Go bold with color, boo.
free-est Justine Sweater Set
Again, this matching set is a proper blanket for your bod. With this pick, you'll never get cold – even if it's freezing out.
Abercrombie & Fitch Vintage Tennis Sunday Crew + Vintage Sunday Short
Pants just *not* the vibe? Opt for a matching set with some shorts! This sweatsuit recalls sporty themes, so you could totally wear it to the gym, too.
free-est Mariner Sweater Set
The stripes on this multicolor set keeps things visually interesting. You'll definitely fall in love with how flexible the fabric is, too.
Madewell Ribbed Cocoon Hoodie Sweatshirt + Brushed Pull-On Cargo Pants
White matching sets definitely deliver on elegance. You'll be looking *quite* polished and prim once you slip into this cargo-inspired co-ord, even though you're actually swathed in sweats.
H&M Oversized Rib-Knit Sweater + Pants
The side slits on this matching set's top make for a stylish touch that instantly elevates the ensemble.
Abercrombie & Fitch Essential Sunday Half-Zip + Sweatpant
The more structured, heavier fabric part of this matching set will make you feel like you *actually* got ready for the day.
Yllw The Label Watering My Own Grass Oversized Sweatshirt + Minding My Own Business Joggers
Throw some color in your matching set 'fit with this adorable graphic pair.
Start dressin' in style with all of our favorite picks – sign up for our shopping newsletter to see only the best styles!
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.Lead image via Free People.
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.