The Coquette Aesthetic Is All The Way Frilly, Feminine, And Flirty
Pink, sparkles, bows, frills, florals – all the dainty elements that graciously intertwine to create the coquette aesthetic. TBH, we’re running out of fingers to count the amount of “-cores” and hyper-specific fashion aesthetics that come from social media, but the coquette aesthetic is one we’re glad to embrace.
“Coquette” by definition describes a flirty woman — think Mia Thermopolis learning the art of the fan — and it’s evident this trend takes that idea and runs with it. Inspired by the Japanese “Lolita” fashion subculture, it’s all about indulging in and flaunting blushing pinks, hyper-feminine florals, and sparkly silk ribbons. Basically any gentle, yet opulent piece can transform your look into the coquette aesthetic. So submerge yourself in the soft, romantic, and lush styles of coquette with these picks!
Tops
Klassy Turtleneck Peek-A-Boo Long Sleve Brami ($48)
The flirty cutout is giving all the coquette feels, while the sleeves can still keep you warm and cozy. The top is padded — so you can go braless — scoring bonus style (and flirty) points in our book.
High Rack Studios Daisy Lace Shirt ($92)
Floral lace designs are a coquette staple. This top pairs perfectly with a mini skirt, highlighting a softer aesthetic even more.
Free People Night Rhythm Printed Bodysuit in Ivory Combo ($58)
Embrace more delicate details with this hyper-femme, corset-esque bodysuit in a light floral pattern. To go even girlier, pair this top with a silk maxi skirt.
Resurrection Sweet Cherry Pie Cardigan Sweater ($45)
Flaunt a flirty look that's as sweet as pie with this cherry-adorned cardigan. The coquette girl loves to be soft and cozy, so this sweater is sure to keep you comfortable. Wear over a slip dress for an effortless outfit.
Rat Boi Ballet Bolero in Petal ($48)
Balletcore is coquette’s aesthetic cousin, and these bolero sleeves are perfect for both styles. The pale pink ballerina top is the perfect addition to any look.
Splendid Elettra Top ($148)
Puffed sleeves and a fitted waistline add a princess-like look to your coquette outfit. This top pairs perfectly with any flowy bottoms you prefer.
Future Collective with Gabriella Karefa-Johnson Long Sleeve Smocked Bodice Top ($30)
The square neckline makes us want to run through the French countryside and profess our love to a brooding admirer. While that may not be a (realistic) option, you’ll definitely get romantic vibes from this dreamy top.
H&M Lace-Trimmed Ribbed Tank Top ($13)
Lace trims and eyelet fabrics are so in for the coquette aesthetic. Wear a dainty tank like this one under some bolero sleeves or a light cardigan, and you've nailed the look!
Parade Nearly Naked Seamless Bodysuit in Cupid ($40)
Light pink hues are a coquette staple, so this bodysuit from Parade is a perfect addition to your cart! I mean, it’s literally called “Cupid,” in all it’s girly, flirty glory.
For Love And Lemons Rhoda Blouse ($159)
High Rack Studios Peggy Backless Top ($68)
Get a dash of dreaminess with this eyelet tank. And if you’re really feeling fancy, add the matching shorts as well!
& Other Stories Cropped Floral Embroidery Shirt ($99)
This embroidered top is for the polished coquette girl. The light blue shade and highly detailed lace collar are super easy to style while still standing out in a crowd.
When it comes to coquette, the more pinks and frills the better. But the aesthetic goes beyond just fashion: the coquette girl embraces a slow, gentle lifestyle, full of lush self-care nights, afternoon tea parties, and spending plenty of time with the girls.
Skirts and Bottoms
Madewell Pintuck Tiered Midi Skirt in Windowpane Pattern ($83)
Airy cotton keeps things light for your inner coquette girl to shine! The pin-tucked layered look gives this skirt some added visual interest, and the elastic waistband fit will keep you comfy and secure at all times.
Reformation Layla Silk Skirt in Myrna ($178)
The feminine florals on this skirt from Reformation are absolutely giving coquette. Come spring, this maxi will be your best friend.
Altar'd State Bella Floral Midi Skirt ($70)
Every element of this skirt comes together to form a totally adorable (and twirl-able) wear. From the fairy-like layers, to the dainty floral pattern, you'll feel effortlessly intertwined with the aesthetic.
ASOS DESIGN Raw Edge Bias Maxi Skirt in Blurred Floral ($49)
The transparent fabrics in this skirt feel like they were draped on by a forest nymph. Pair with a basic white baby tee for an easy look!
Old Navy High-Waisted Smocked Tiered Crinkled Mini Skirt ($10)
Take things up a notch, and by that we mean your skirt's length. If you're feeling more of a mini, this tiered skirt graciously abides by the coquette aesthetic guidelines.
Altar'd State Brooklyn Vegan Leather Mini Skirt in Cool Blue ($60)
A mini skirt is a good girly go-to, and luckily, this design keeps things simple so you can craft just about any coquette look. Layer over a sheer top or corset-forward bodysuit for the full style.
Petal + Pup Adelaide Skirt in Cream ($59)
This skirt makes us want to frolic in all of the fields. It's an easy, breezy style that can be dressed up or down for any occasion!
Coquette outfits are often paired with a clean girl makeup look, which comes together effortlessly. Flushed cheeks, glowing skin, and polished eyebrows are all part of creating a complimentary coquette aesthetic.
Dresses
UO Cedar Poplin Corset Midi Dress ($79)
The contrast of the tight midsection and flowy, lightweight skirt add definition to this simple, romantic white dress. Wear this style on its own alongside some dainty jewelry for a soft coquette look.
Selkie The Queen Bee Romance Novella ($325)
Where do we even begin with this show-stopping dress? From the lace-lined ruffles, to the floral printed fabric that's reminiscent of 20th century painters, each detail is awe-inducing. Wear this opulent piece for a true main character moment!
High Rack Studios Posy Slip Dress Mini ($110)
This straightforward slip dress is adorned with embroidered floral details to enhance your ethereal beauty. The crossover back straps are also a flirty play for the coquette 'fit.
Amy Jane London Anastasia Set ($251)
The lace trim on this feminine set is fanciful and fun. Pair with long gloves and a headband for a romantic vibe.
Ghospell Dylan Tie Mini Dress ($98)
Bows are essential when it comes to coquette, and this dress doesn’t hold back in that regard. With two delicately tied bows on the front, you’re getting those girly details in a more modern way.
Adeirlina Here Comes The Sun Dress ($193)
This dainty dress amps up your feminine energy with a sweetheart neckline and fitted corset bodice. You’ll instantly transform in to the coquette queen of your dreams once you drape this on.
For Love And Lemons Cameron Midi Dress ($162)
The sheer lace design shows off just enough of you to be a flirty outfit that leaves any suitors wanting more. You can pair htis dress with baby pink heels and heart-shaped earrings to complete the look.
Glamorous Lilac Collared Mini Dress ($99)
This dress is the perfect wear for an afternoon teatime, which the coquette girl simply adores. The babydoll fit is a perfect match for the aesthetic, and the floral trimmed collar is playful, yet polished.
Lucy In The Sky Naima Fit and Flare Dress in Black Gingham ($70)
The ruffles lying along this dress' neckline accentuate your collarbones for a fully feminine look. Plus, the bow-tied straps gently sit on your shoulders like the cherry on top of a coquette cake.
Sister Jane Sadie Collared Babydoll Mini Dress ($115)
This dress lets you go big with an oversized collar, while staying gentle and subdued with a tiered babydoll silhouette.
Petal + Pup Azelia Dress in Blue Floral ($69)
While the slit gives sexy, the porcelain-like floral patterns give coquette — a delicate, but effective balance. Put a pearl-encrusted headband on to top off this adorable look.
Sweetheart necklines are exactly what they say they are — so sweet. This feminine feature alongside silks and sheer fabrics are iconically coquette.
Shoes
Dolce Vita Kanika Pearl Heels ($135)
Instead of clutching your pearls, put them on your feet. The heels on this pearly pair of Dolce Vitas definitely create a dreamy look, adding style and shine to any coquette creation.
Franco Sarto Capri 3 Clog Sandal ($140)
Pastels pair perfectly with a frilly white mini dress in the spring. And when they’re comfy clogs, too? Talk about dreamy.
Intentionally Blank Mika Platform Mary Jane in Green Tea ($199)
Mary Jane isn’t just Spiderman’s love interest—she’s also a classic, chic shoe. Not only is this pair of shoes feminine, soft green tea color is as fair as any maiden in the land.
J. Crew Zoe Ballet Flats in Romance Pink ($80)
You already know we love a balletcore-coquette crossover moment, and these flats from J. Crew are no exception. They’re literally called “Romance Pink,” so we don’t think it could be better suited for the coquette girl.
Steve Madden Nylo Mary Jane Pump ($70)
Again, the Mary Jane style is the ideal shoe design for the coquette aesthetic because it's hyper-feminine and comfortable to wear.
Accessories
CLED Heart Frame Toggle Necklace ($250)
Heart-shaped anything is the first tip in the coquette girl playbook! This easy-to-style choker necklace embraces all things girly and romantic.
Eliza Faulkner Zoey Collar in White Cotton ($67)
A collar is already tres coquette, so when you add frills? Tres belle! This cotton one is lightweight and gentle and it flaunts a long, tied bow in the front.
J. Crew Mixed-Pearl Headband ($40)
The coquette girl already treats herself like a princess, so topping off her look with a pearl-covered crown is definitely the move. This little accessory can be a big finish with any dress or fitted bodysuit.
Maguire Little Cherries Crew Hansel from Basel Socks ($30)
We all love the cherry on top, but what about the cherries on bottom? These socks compliment your coquette look from head to toe.
Emi Jay Sweetheart Claw Clip in Angel Wings ($32)
Pull your luscious locks back with this baby pink caw clip that fully embodies love and romance. The cherub angels add a soft vibe to your overall look.
& Other Stories Rhinestone Pearl Floral Stud Earrings ($19)
When we picture a coquette earring, it looks exactly like this: flowers made out of pearls and gems, delicately dainty with just the right amount of sparkle.
MeMoi Floral Lace Crew Sock ($12)
In this coquette house, we love lace! These crew socks wear well with ballet flats to cover you in the feminine feel head to toe.
