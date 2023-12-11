21 Cozy Pajama Sets For Women To Have The Dreamiest Winter
One of my favorite holiday gifts for girlfriends is a cozy pajama set. It's something we don't take the time to gift ourselves often but dressing in a silk, flannel, cotton or even linen set as soon as the clock strikes bedtime is so nice to have! So treat yourself, or a good friend in need of a little self care, with these 21 pajama sets for women that are so comfortable for winter days and nights, you'll slide in them as soon as you walk in the door. Cozy vibes ahead!
Madewell Pointelle Pajama Set
This scoop-neck top and joggers are the perfect around-the-house wear for when you're just in from the winter cold.
Lunya Washable Silk Tee Set
Make it silk, but oversize it. This tee and short set is made with a washable silk and feels luxe no matter what your staying-in plans.
Eberjey Inez Washable Silk Printed Long PJ Set
Made from 100% mulberry silk produced in a mill that uses safe and non-toxic dyes, this lovely set is biodegradable (what?!), hypoallergenic, washable and regulates your temp so you can wear year-round comfortably.
By Anthropologie Flannel Pajama Pants (and Top)
It's hard to believe these beautiful PJs are flannel! Each of the 10 prints features unique artwork from painters, designers, and illustrators from around the world. This swan print is designed by Cecilia Pettersson, a Swedish-born designer and illustrator.
Old Navy High-Waisted Velour Pajama Pant (and Top)
Easy to wear and affordable, these PJs are made in a cozy velour for soft petting.
Madewell Plaid Flannel Pajama Set
Made from cotton and eco-friendly TENCEL modal, this oversize plaid set is perfect for lounging around the apartment all winter long.
Quince 100% Cotton Pajama Set
Guests over? Go for a classic look in crisp, cool cotton with this polished sleep set.
UO Out From Under Sweet Dreams Lounge Pant (and Top)
Who says cozy can't be sexy too? This flirty set doesn't leave you out in the cold but still shows a little skin.
Splendid Marna Fuzzy Thermal Hearts PJ Set
We're all heart eyes for this fuzzy thermal PJ that beckons a night on the couch for a romantic comedy binge.
Faherty Cloud Cotton Pajama Pant Set
Cute and casual, this super soft pajama set is made from a luxe Pima cotton and modal blend that naturally regulates your temp so you're never too hot or cold. Sweet!
Boden Cotton-Sateen Pyjama (and Top)
Silky soft, these 'jams are made from cotton sateen and leave room for extra holiday goodies with a drawstring pant.
Free People Fallin' For Flannel Lounge Pant (and Top)
The nice thing about a set is you can wear them together or choose to wear the pant one day, the sleep shirt the next. These slouchy, relaxed fit pants are easy to pull on and wear all weekend long -- perfect for sick days too!
Cozyland by Morgan Lane Ellie Pajama Set
Made from so-soft pima cotton, this lightweight top and cropped pant are the everyday PJ you'll want to wear, lounge, and dance in like no one is watching.
Aerie Real Soft Skater Pajama Pant (and Top)
Go for Barbie pink in this soft, roomy set that is anything but sleepy.
Target Women's Thermal Pajama Set
Keep warm in this snug loungewear that you'll never want to take off -- toss over a long jacket and you have errand wear in our book!
Summersalt x RIFLE PAPER CO. The Cloud 9 Silky Pajama Set
This Strawberry Fields print will brighten your winter wardrobe while the silky soft fabric will lull you to sleep.
ASOS Astrology Pajama Set
Count your lucky stars as you drift off to sleep in this soft and stretchy zodiac set.
Piglet In Bed Gingham Linen Pajama Pants (and Top)
Linen isn't just a summer fabric; it also keeps you cozy and warm in winter. This stonewashed linen set in a classic print can be worn comfortably all year long.
Uncommon Goods Jungle Print Pajama Short Sets
Go wild with these jungle-inspired PJs, available in three different colors. The tote is perfect for gifting!
Intimissimi Baby It’s Cold Outside Modal and Wool Jogger Pants (and Top)
Winter whites never looked so cozy! A soft and warm plush modal with wool, plus a little lace, make this set an elevated take on your everyday joggers.
Parade Dream Wide Pant (and Top)
This sustainable satin set makes us want to host a PJ party for a fun girls night in. Pencil in January?
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Lead image via Aerie
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.