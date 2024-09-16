13 Comfy Alo Finds I Need For My Lazy Girl Fall Wardrobe
I am a self-proclaimed lazy girl, especially when it comes to my wardrobe. Working from home requires nothing but comfy clothes that won’t distract me from getting my tasks done, and once the day’s over, I want to be wearing a no-fuss ‘fit that I can laze on the couch or run a quick errand in. Aside from my collection of sweater dresses and baggy jeans, athleisure staples like sweatpants and soft hoodies are on weekly rotation. Alo has totally mastered the art of athleisure pieces that still have an elevated effect, making it my go-to destination for fall coziness. Scroll on for 13 Alo finds, all wonderfully worthy of your dream fall outfits!
Alo Yoga
High-Waist Micro Plisse Straight Leg Pant
This sleek pair of pull-on micro-pleated pants is light and breathable, plus boasts a 4-way stretch material all around to prioritize utmost comfort. They wear like your favorite sweatpants, but are way more elevated.
Alo Yoga
Waffle Weekend Escape Mock Neck Long Sleeve
Waffle knit pieces like this mock neck shirt are my saviors when it comes to comfy fall dressing. This pick would make a great light layer for hikes, camping trips, or busy evenings when it's cold out. The extra-long sleeves and high-coverage neckline keep you feelin' warm, no matter where you wear this top.
Alo Yoga
Wild Thing Bra
This bra-crop top hybrid is made with Alo's Airbrush fabric, which is "breathable, incredibly soft, and constructed with four-way-stretch for a perfect fit." The ruching down the front adds a flattering effect that can be easily paired with matching leggings or loose-fitting trousers for an effortless (and a lil' sporty) fall outfit.
Alo Yoga
Accolade Straight Leg Sweatpant
Shoppable in 11 cozy fall-ready colors, these straight leg sweatpants offer endless styling opportunities since they're cozy enough to be casual, but polished enough to dress up a bit. The French terry fabric they're made of is "smooth on outside and fleecy on the inside," and you'll immediately fall in love with their super-soft feel once you put them on.
Alo Yoga
Alolux Cropped Me Time Cardigan
This "cloud-soft" cardigan is begging to be worn just about every single day this fall. It's the ideal length to pair with high-waisted flare leggings or jeans, and the versatile neutral colorway will go well with any other color you want to wear.
Alo Yoga
Denim Knit Shawl
Inspired by the feel of denim (but not actually crafted with it), this slouchy shawl can easily be draped over basic tank tops for a tailored look. The wide, oversized sleeves make it feel like you're literally wrapped up in your favorite blanket!
Alo Yoga
5" Airlift Energy Short
Black biker shorts are a must for wearing with fleecy pullovers and long sleeve tops during fall time. I love the sporty feel they give to any ensemble, especially when you pair 'em with technical fall sneakers. From the gym to the grocery store, this pair offers some nice sculpting support!
Alo Yoga
Muse Hoodie
This light cropped hoodie with a soft ribbed knit is the perfect piece for WFH or jetting out to the gym. The cordless hood is easy to throw over your head when you need extra coverage, warmth, or emotional support (we've all been there). I love this deep purple colorway for the fall season, though the style is also shoppable in 6 more adorably timeless colors.
Alo Yoga
Dreamscape Button Down Long Sleeve
You can wear this button-down in a multitude of ways, leaving it buttoned, unbuttoned, or even tied around your waist or shoulders when you no longer require an extra layer throughout the day! Its lightweight crinkle woven fabric offers unbeatable breathability, so you could even sport this well into summertime. This green color is to die for, too!
Alo Yoga
Alosoft Backspin Dress
When it comes to comfy fall 'fits, give me atheleisure dresses or nothing else. Oftentimes, they're designed with a built-in bra and underwear which help eliminate any coverage concerns. This supported pick flaunts a high neckline, a fitted waist, and a flouncy skirt that flatter your bod perfectly. The open back design also boasts a strappy look that you can choose to show off depending on the day!
Alo Yoga
Tennis Club Sweater Knit Cardigan
Hello, tenniscore! This longline cardigan gives all the country club vibes with an elevated knit texture, sporty stripes, and polished buttons and pockets. Pair it with the matching Tennis Club Sweater Knit Dress to totally ace the aesthetic – in the coziest way possible.
Alo Yoga
Airbrush High-Waist 7/8 Bootcut Legging
I adore flared and bootcut leggings like these for cozy fall ensembles, because they feel more loungey than your typical form-fitting leggings. Though these boast a "soft, cottony feel," they still offer enough support for your workouts, all while shaping your figure seamlessly.
Alo Yoga
Alosoft Center Stage Bra
Whether you sport it as an under layer or show it off on its own, this extremely-soft sports bra wears so comfortably. The scoop neck is equally elevated and relaxed, making it the ideal item to bring to your next yoga class or couch-bound movie date.
