Matthew McConaughey & Camila McConaughey Recreated 'How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days' Poster & I Need To Rewatch
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Matthew McConaughey is back as Benjamin Barry! Well, kind of. There's nothing that really beats the thrill, the nostalgia, and the magic of early 2000s rom-coms. Running around New York City in the age of print media with no iPhones? Yeah, that sounds like magic to me. And one of the best rom-coms in question is, without a doubt, How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days.
Despite the fact Matthew's Ben is a Duke fan, the look on his face when he sees Kate Hudson's Andie in that yellow dress always makes me swoon...no matter how many times I watch. Well, if you love the movie (and that "You're So Vain" karaoke scene) as much as I do, then you HAVE to see Matthew and his wife Camila's take on the movie poster — if just for the shock value.
Keep reading to see Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey's hilarious new interpretation of the How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days poster.
Matthew & Camila Alves McConaughey recreate the How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days poster.
Pantalones Tequila
Y2K rom-com posters usually feature the central couple in outfits that represent their characters, like The Proposal's Sandra Bullock & Ryan Reynolds in their office 'fits and 13 Going on 30's Jennifer Garner in a youthful yet sophisticated nightgown-jacket combo. The How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days poster features Andie and Ben in their iconic company ball outfits. Kate Hudson's yellow dress has been immortalized in film history, and for their organic tequila brand's (Pantalones) latest ad, Matthew and Camila are recreating the poster — and, apparently, baring it all.
While Camila wears a yellow dress inspired by Kate's, Matthew takes a different approach by appearing in the ad pantless! They also rename the poster How to Lose Your Pants in 10 Ways, perhaps proving Pantalones is a surefire way to have a good time.
In addition to the movie poster, the brand also released some cocktail recipes inspired by the movie, like Love Fern Margarita, Benny Boo Boo, You're So Vain, and Yellow Dress. I'm going to need to add these to my Friendsgiving movie night menu STAT!
The yellow dress drink in question features lime juice, agave, and Cointreau in addition to the tequila. Plus some edible glitter! Say no more.
This isn't the first time since the movie's release Matthew McConaughey's referenced the ball. In 2023, for the film's 20th anniversary, both Matthew and Kate (who's wearing yellow! Clever, clever!) hopped on Instagram live to celebrate the film and answer questions.
Fans of the movie will remember the karaoke scene comes after Andie learns about Ben's bet to get her to fall for him, and Ben learns about Andie's article of how to annoy men enough they'll break up with you. Frustrated and a little brokenhearted, the pair fights — and sings "You're So Vain" by Carly Simon. And it turns out, art was imitating life just a little bit.
"Underneath, probably for things that were happening in character and out of character and off-set, we’d gotten under each other’s skin a little bit," Matthew says in the live. "We were legitimately kind of pissed off at each other in a really cool way. Like okay, that worked. But can we inject a little more of the charm and the love and the desire and the lust in there?”
