Why Matthew McConaughey Almost Walked Away From Acting — "It Was Scary"
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Matthew McConaughey stole my heart when I saw him in The Wedding Planner and he's yet to give it back. It's true that he's known for bringing his laid-back charm to some of the best rom-coms of our time, but there are plenty of other reasons I'm a fan of his! The main reason is that I honestly admire his relationship with his wife Camila Alves so much, while the second...has everything to do with his Texas accent. Gotta love a man who's proud of his southern roots!
But, you know what's shocking? There's a good chance Mr. McConaughey would've walked away from acting at one point. He would've still shared his charisma with people around the world, but we may not have seen it on the big screen in our favorite movies and TV shows anymore. Here's why he was considering a very different career path for a moment there.
Only Interview magazine could get two Texas heartthrobs — Glen Powell and Matthew McConaughey — to have the most candid and unfiltered conversation ever. They mainly talked about what it feels like having a career in Hollywood, during which Matthew admitted he'd become a little jaded by it all.
Matthew revealed, "I’ve usually zigged when I felt like Hollywood wanted me to zag. When I had my rom-com years, there was only so much bandwidth I could give to those, and those were some solid hits for me. But I wanted to try some other stuff. Of course I wasn’t getting it, so I had to leave Hollywood for two years."
When Glen Powell asked him if he knew he truly needed two years away from Hollywood, Matthew didn't hold back his thoughts. "Dude, it was scary. I had long talks with my wife about needing to find a new vocation. 'I think I’m going to teach high school classes. I think I’m going to study to be a conductor. I think I’m going to go be a wildlife guide,'" he shared.
Since then, he fought to appear in more "serious" roles that interested him more. Matthew McConaughey's appeared in movies like The Lincoln Lawyer, Dallas Buyers Club, Interstellar, but that doesn't mean he's above a little levity. He recently lent his voice to act as Sing's Buster Moon!
As much as I love him in films like How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days, it's refreshing to see him take on other roles that stretch his creative muscles.
