15 "Mean Girls" Gifts That Will Finally Make Fetch Happen
Get in loser, it's time to talk about one of our favorite y2k chick flicks: Mean Girls! While we weren't exactly dying to be a Plastic, that didn't stop us from cracking up at every joke or memorizing every line. This Sunday (October 3rd, aka, the day Aaron Samuels talked to Cady Heron in class) is Mean Girls Day. What better excuse to grab a couple gifts for your favorite gals? Pull on your pinkest pajamas and dish up the popcorn because we never miss a chance to rewatch this classic.
Mean Girls Halloween Costume
Okay, so this isn't technically a gift, but what better way to kick off October than by organizing your best gal pals for a Halloween costume this fetch?
Damian Enamel Pin ($9)
If "She doesn't even go here!" is your favorite line from the movie, then this pin has your name written all over it. Stick it on your favorite bag or your go-to denim jacket.
Big Potato Burn Book Party Game ($20)
If you've always secretly wanted to write in the Burn Book, now's your chance. You and your friends will get the opportunity to tear out a page of the book and write crazy (and anonymous) things about each other. Let the games begin!
The Burn Cookbook ($25)
If the Mean Girls fan in your life is a whiz in the kitchen, grab a copy of this cookbook that's co-written by Aaron Samuels himself (well...Jonathan Bennett).
"The Limit Does Not Exist" Carry-All Pouch ($11, was $18)
How many skincare products could we possibly own? The limit does not exist... Good thing we have this carry-all to keep everything organized.
Keychain Wristlet ($10, was $13)
Take your favorite quote on the go, and keep tabs on your keys, with these cute wristlets.
Movie Quote Print ($8+)
Bring some movie magic into your home decor with a perfectly pink print.
Mean Girls Original Broadway Vinyl ($26)
Broadway fans rejoice! You can get the soundtrack to the onstage version of the movie for your next "Revenge Party."
"A Little Bit Dramatic" Hoodie ($42)
Callback to Regina George's iconic tee with this understated hoodie (in pink, of course).
"That's So Fetch" Reusable Cup ($17)
We all need somewhere to put our coffee. Don't worry if you're just as over "fetch" as Regina is — they have three other designs.
Wine Glass Candle ($25)
Our favorite part about this candle is that after you've burned all the wax, you have a glass of wine. There are no downsides here.
Cady Heron Costume Poster ($34+)
If you love movie fashion as much as we do, you *have* to grab this costume poster that includes everything from her Zombie Bride Halloween costume to her homecoming letterman jacket.
The Burn Book Hardcover Ruled Journal ($17)
This journal will keep track of all your deepest, darkest secrets... or your grocery list. It's up to you.
3 Candy Canes Cross Stitch PDF Pattern ($3)
We love a good DIY here at Brit + Co, and a PDF pattern that brings Mean Girls and Christmas together? Yes, please.
"So Fetch" Crew Socks ($7)
Add the perfect amount of color and style to your 'fit every day of the week (not just Wednesdays).
What's your favorite part of Mean Girls? Let us know on Instagram and subscribe to our email newsletter for the latest from B+C!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
- The First “Mean Girls” Musical Promo Is Here and It's SO Fetch - Brit ... ›
- This Is the Surprising Mean Girls Star Checking in on Lindsay Lohan ... ›
- This Mean Girls Group Costume Is Perfect for Your Group of Bad ... ›
Brit + Co Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks of North Carolina (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta!