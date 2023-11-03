5 Meg Ryan Fall Outfits To Wear When You See "What Happens Later"
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Welcome to From Costume To Closet, a mini series that turns your favorite movie and TV show fashion into something you can wear right now!
"How to dress like Meg Ryan fall?" is arguably the most important question of every autumn, and the season definitely kicks off as soon as we press play on our favorite Meg Ryan movies (I have watched When Harry Met Sally and You've Got Mail multiple times this year already). What better way to celebrate her most iconic rom-com characters than adding some of their flair to your fall wardrobe! The best part about these iconic '80s and '90s outfits is that they reuse a lot of the same items — cardigans, trousers, jackets — which means you can use a few pieces for a lot of looks. Don't forget to check out our Vampire Diaries Fall Outfits andTwilight Fall Outfits for even more fashion inspiration!
Meg Ryan Style
Image via Bleecker Street
The cohesive style aspect of all of Meg Ryan's movies is definitely "cozy." Her films are full of knits, jackets, and scarves, which are the perfect foundation for any classic minimalist. But those of us who prefer an array of texture and color in a single outfit can still have fun — her characters are quirky enough that their accessories are the best part!
Kathleen — Preppy: It seems like You've Got Mail's Kathleen Kelly never goes anywhere without a cardigan and honestly, same. Whether it's a simple, lightweight piece or a chunky patterned knit, there is definitely a sweater for every kind of occasion. She tends to stick to neutrals, blues, and greens, but plays with different necklines to ensure every outfit has its own spin.
Sally — Fun Academia: I've coined Sally Albright's style from When Harry Met Sally "fun academia" because classic items like blazers and loafers match her straightforward personality, but her outfits are never boring. A classy blouse gets an update with a pattern or unique sleeves, and a simple outfit formula is transformed by adding a colorful bag. The power of a good accessory is truly remarkable.
Willa — Bohemian: In Meg Ryan's upcoming What Happens Later, it looks like we'll only get to see Willa in one outfit: a dress, cardigan, and coat. This is a great lesson in mixing aesthetics because while you might expect to pair a prairie dress with a chunky sweater, choosing a more polished cardigan and a coat elevate everything without making it look like you're going to a business meeting!
Kathleen Kelly from "You've Got Mail"
Images via Warner Bros. Pictures/Retailers
Turtleneck; Dress; Plaid cardigan; Collared cardigan; Trousers; Tee bodysuit; Loafers
Kathleen Kelly is the queen of layering. She's always wearing a cardigan over a tee shirt, a dress, or a thinner sweater, so don't be afraid to venture outside of your comfort zone when pulling pieces, like with our small capsule wardrobe! Tees, dresses, trousers, and skirts can be worn in a variety of ways, and both patterns (like plaid) and structures (like cargo pockets + zippers) add plenty of visual interest while bringing your look into 2023.
Images via Warner Bros. Pictures/Retailers
Similar blouse; Sweater vest; Straight leg jeans; Loafers; Coat; Sling bag
It's sweater vest season! We love a cozy knit, especially when it's got an unexpected, trendy finish like this metallic option. Instead of a regular button up, I went with this puffed sleeve blouse that'll contrast the more fitted vest. The orange bag is the perfect place to hold your phone, wallet, and keys, and it's also an Easter egg for the pumpkin Kathleen carries around! Siri, play "Dreams" by The Cranberries.
Sally Albright from "When Harry Met Sally"
Images via Columbia Pictures/Warner Bros. Pictures/Retailers
Red turtleneck; Skirt; Tights; Boots
The best part about this outfit is that you can swap out any piece and it'll still look just as good. However, I did recently realize I have this exact outfit in my closet, and it is now my go-to fall 'fit. A sweater and skirt is a simple look for any minimalist, but polka dot tights add a fun detail that breaks up the outfit.
Images via Columbia Pictures/Warner Bros. Pictures/Retailers
Sheer blouse; Trousers; Coat; Loafers; Bag
Sally's outfit from this iconic When Harry Met Sally scene comes across quirky and confident — just like her. Our version features a sheer blouse that's both playful and sexy, and the colorful "S" bag would totally have Sally's stamp of approval. Wear it with trousers now and a dress come holiday party season. Feel free to add a fisherman's cap or fedora for a true Meg Ryan detail.
Willa from "What Happens Later"
Images via Bleecker Street; Retailers
Dress; Cardigan; Coat; Boots; Scarf
We couldn't leave out Meg Ryan's new movie What Happens Later! Willa's outfit in the airport is another lesson in fall layers. We kept the same dress + cardigan + coat combo, but incorporated a little bit of glam with a beaded dress. A plaid scarf adds some more color contrast and allows the dress to make even more of a textural statement.
Which Meg Ryan fall outfit is your favorite? I will be adding the beaded dress to my online shopping cart STAT! Let us know your most-watched Meg Ryan movie in the comments!
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Lead images via Bleecker Street; Retailers
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!