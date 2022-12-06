"Harry & Meghan" Promises A Totally New Look Behind Buckingham Palace Doors
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been a major part of worldwide conversation and pop culture over the last few years. From the public's point of view, their romance seemed like a real-life movie, but for Harry and Meghan themselves, it was much more intense and challenging. A new trailer for the upcoming limited documentary series (titled Harry & Meghan) dropped this morning and we can't wait to press play on December 8.
Harry & Meghan follows the couple from the early days of their courtship onward, and in addition to interviews with both of them, offers additional conversations with friends and family, and even include historians who explain the relationship between this royal family and the press. If you're looking forward to this limited series as much as we are, then keep reading for everything you need to know.
Everything You Need To Know About "Harry & Meghan"
This doc follows the Duke and Duchess through their relationship, their wedding, and how they eventually stepped back from the crown. In addition to conversations with Harry and Meghan themselves, there will also be stories from friends and family to give us a whole new look at what was going on behind the doors of Buckingham Palace.
When Does "Harry & Meghan" Premiere?
Netflix is taking a similar approach to the one they took in May with Stranger Things 4 — Vol. I of Harry & Meghan drops December 8 and Vol. II drop December 15.
Where Can I Watch "Harry & Meghan"?
The limited docuseries will be available to stream on Netflix.
How Else Can I Keep Up With Harry And Meghan?
Both Harry & Meghan have been active recently, with Meghan's podcast an upcoming book from Prince Harry. The podcast, Archetypes with Meghan, looks to re-examine the boundaries and labels that women face on a daily basis. In Harry's new memoir Spare, out January 10, the Duke looks at his life from all directions to reconcile how love and grief both play a role in our lives.
Will you be watching Harry & Meghan? Tweet us your thoughts.
