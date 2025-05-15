11 Reasons To Visit Meghan Markle's Montecito In Santa Barbara

There's one coastal escape that always makes me want to reconsider my zip code: Santa Barbara, the dreamy getaway to have on your summer travel bucket list, or any time of year list. I spent Mother’s Day weekend with my loves exploring this stunning stretch of California coastline, fondly named The American Riviera, and fell in love with the small coastal city all over again. From the laid-back luxury of Montecito (home to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex) to the charm of nearby Summerland, every stop felt like a scene from a Nancy Meyers movie. We strolled through Montecito Country Mart, indulged in fresh flavors at The Daisy on State Street, and went sunset-cruising in perfect 85-degree weather. It was the best mini vacation — and a Santa Barbara beach house is now officially on my vision board.

Here’s everything I loved about Montecito & Santa Barbara in California — and what you should absolutely add to your next trip!

Where To Stay In Santa Barbara Santa Barbara Inn We lucked out with a home exchange right across from East Beach, a walkable mile from Montecito, but you can find a few reasonable Airbnb guest houses in Montecito or Santa Barbara proper. Santa Barbara Inn was right across the street from us and a perfect location with trad-decor rooms. Riviera Beach House is a modern, affordable option in Santa Barbara, located just steps from the beach with open-air lounges, a fitness studio, and a cool art exhibit in partnership with the Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara.

1. Coastal Bike Rides David Collier Courtesy of Visit California Exploring Montecito definitely feels like a slower, more refined rhythm of SoCal life. Think linen pants, lemon trees, and quiet luxury at every turn. You can rent bikes from Wheel Fun Rentals to explore the area car-free along the Cabrillo Bike Path, starting at the Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara through Montecito.

2. Bougie Boutiques The Post Montecito/Visit Santa Barbara Stops at The Montecito Postand then Montecito Country Mart are a must — this is where everyday errands meet elevated taste. Grab a scoop from Rori’s Artisanal Creamery or the best pizza in town at Bettina (worth every bite); browse elevated essentials at Hudson Grace, Clare V., or Clic. With an upscale post office (yes, you heard that right), toy shop, barber, and pet store in the mix, it’s a true neighborhood hub — frequented by locals, stylists, and maybe even a celeb or two.

3. Pristine Beaches Jay Sinclair, Courtesy of Visit Santa Barbara Bike along the path to end up at the postcard-pretty Butterfly Beach in Montecito, Its rare east-west orientation make it one of the few places where you can catch both sunrise and sunset over the ocean. Perfect for swimming, surfing, even kayaking and paddleboarding, this beach is a perfect spot to soak in the sun and your favorite beach read.

4. Lush Gardens Karna Hughes, Courtesy of Visit Santa Barbara On a bikeless day, make your way to Lotusland, Montecito's botanical dreamscape. This 37-acre estate was once home to a Polish opera singer turned passionate horticulturist. It shows in every curated path — from rare and endangered cycads to a whimsical Japanese garden and prehistoric ferns. Visits are by appointment only (book online ahead of time), but the experience is well worth planning for. For another glimpse into Montecito’s history is Casa Del Herrero, a Spanish Colonial Revival estate designed by George Washington Smith in the 1920s, set on 11 lush acres of Moorish and Country Place Era gardens. Make sure to make an appointment for docent-led tours.

5. Charming Bookstores Sara Prince, Courtesy Godmothers/Visit Santa Barbara I was completely charmed by the tiny seaside town of Summerland — with shingled Cape Cod-style storefronts and coastal views at every turn. One of my favorite stops was Godmother’s, a beautifully curated boutique with thoughtful nods to influential women from Oprah’s circle (Oprah named the bookstore but it’s actually run by her former literary agent.) Inside, you’ll find everything from a cozy children’s corner to a gorgeously styled living space, perfect for settling in with a book. The staff couldn’t have been friendlier. My partner loved it so much, he returned the next day to work from their vintage camper café. Across the street, there’s a great little coffee shop, Red Kettle Coffee, and the area is sprinkled with charming antique stores and hidden shopping gems.

What to Do in Santa Barbara Jay Sinclair/Courtesy of Visit Santa Barbara Of course, you can't go to Montecito without exploring its gorgeous neighboring city. In Santa Barbara, stroll through La Arcada Plaza, a charming outdoor shopping area in the ARTS District lined with fountains, tiled walkways, and curated shops. We ducked into Domecíl for elevated home goods with a coastal-calm aesthetic and browsed the minimalist designs of Vietnamese-American fashion brand KAAREM — a hidden gem for slow fashion lovers.

6. Farm-To-Table Dining The Daisy We made our way to The Daisy, a biophilic beauty of a restaurant centrally located on State Street. Every detail felt fresh and intentional, from the plant-filled interior to the local farm-to-table menu. Chef-owner Carmen “Daisy” DeForest, who taught herself to cook in the Scottish Highlands, is not only a lovely human but her thoughtfully composed plates are full of vibrant flavor and creativity. We devoured the house-smoked trout dip in minutes, and the lemony chicken thighs were so good, I found myself trying to recreate them back at home.

7. Cat-Cuddling Sessions Cat Therapy We also stopped in at Cat Therapy, a modern lounge where adoptable cats nap and purr and stroll around like they own the place (because, let’s be honest, they do). It’s the kind of spot that kids and adults love and fills your phone with a stream of irresistible cat content.

8. Decadent Donuts Hook and Press A sweet detour led us to Hook and Press, an artisan donut shop around the corner from Cat Therapy. The Brown Butter Old Fashioned was my personal favorite — warm, nostalgic, and perfectly crisp around the edges.

9. Sunset Cruises Celebrations Cruises Santa Barbara | Azure Seas To cap off the day, we boarded the Azure Seas, a 70-foot luxury yacht run by Celebration Cruises, just in time for sunset. As the sky turned pinkish, we sipped mocktails and spotted playful dolphins and seals lounging on the buoys. It was spectacular.

10. Fresh Seafood by the Sea The Harbor Restaurant Dinner was right next door on Stearns Wharf at the newly renovated Harbor Restaurant. Perched right on the water, we had a seaside seat and enjoyed dishes like creamy lobster bisque, braised short ribs, and a clam chowder that rivaled any I've had on the east coast. Service was super friendly too.

11. Lots of Kid Stuff Jay Sinclair/Courtesy of Visit Santa Barbara I also love how family-friendly Santa Barbara is. Sure, the beaches alone can entertain kids for hours, but if you have time to explore beyond the sand, these spots are total gems: MOXI – The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation : A three-story playground of science and creativity, where hands-on exhibits invite kids (and adults) to build, experiment, and explore.

: A three-story playground of science and creativity, where hands-on exhibits invite kids (and adults) to build, experiment, and explore. Santa Barbara Zoo : Just steps from East Beach where we stayed, this charming zoo lets kids feed giraffes, wander among wallabies, and get up close with lions.

: Just steps from East Beach where we stayed, this charming zoo lets kids feed giraffes, wander among wallabies, and get up close with lions. Sea Center on Stearns Wharf: This hands-on marine museum features touch tanks and fascinating exhibits about local ocean life — perfect for curious little explorers.

